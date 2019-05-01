Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college events for Wednesday, May 1. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Eastern York at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at West York, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Gettysburg at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at West York, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
CAC Tournament Semifinals
Frostburg State at York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Messiah, 3:30 p.m.
