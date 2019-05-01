Story Highlights Eastern York's Caleb Fauth is the top javelin thrower in NCAA Division II Cedarville's conference as a freshman.

Fauth was a baseball player growing up, but an injury led him to try throwing the javelin late in his high school career.

Also at Cedarville are Ethan and Joel Gatchell. Ethan is a mid-distance runner, and Joel runs the 400 and throws javelin.

Caleb Fauth (Photo: Cedarville University)

When Caleb Fauth was a junior in high school, he "shattered" his ankle playing ultimate frisbee.

Fauth, a pitcher for the Eastern York baseball team and a home-schooled student, was "devastated," because it decreased his chances of playing in college after missing several months with the injury.

"Baseball was basically my life for eight years," said Fauth, who said he threw in the low-to-mid 80s as a pitcher.

In the spring of his senior season, one of Fauth's friends at Eastern convinced him to try throwing javelin for the track team. Fauth had a good arm on the mound, and a lot of the mechanics translate from throwing a baseball to a javelin.

A little more than a year after Fauth's first javelin throw, the Wrightsville native is the top javelin thrower for NCAA Division II Cedarville University in Ohio.

"Baseball was my first love," Fauth said. "I love baseball so much. When it went out the door it was heartbreaking. But then I found jav, which has been great."

Fauth's 189-foot javelin throw is tops in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, and he is four feet away from qualifying for the D-II national championships.

"I wasn’t that great at jav in high school," Fauth said. "They’ve developed me a lot as a javelin thrower. My (personal record) when I came in was 154 feet. It's been a big improvement."

Choosing Cedarville: A large reason Fauth chose Cedarville was because two friends, brothers Ethan and Joel Gatchell, were on the track and field team there.

Ethan Gatchell (Photo: Cedarville University)

Ethan, a senior, is a mid-distance runner, and Joel, a junior, is a mid-distance runner and throws javelin. The brothers, who were also home-schooled, competed for Red Lion.

The Gatchell brothers grew up attending church at Cavalry Bible Church in East Prospect, where Fauth's father, Joe, is the pastor.

"We went to church together, and we played on the same ultimate frisbee team and went off to winter camps together," Fauth said. "I didn’t really know about Cedarville until Joel told me about it. Then when I got offered for track, I decided to go there."

Ethan Gatchell: Ethan, whose best event is the 800, runs cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.

As a sophomore, Ethan was a member of the distance medley relay that went to nationals and was an D-II indoor All-American. Last season, he was the indoor conference champion in the 800 and the outdoor conference runner-up with a personal best time of 1 minute, 51.9 seconds.

He's a three-time all-conference selection and a two-year captain on the cross country team. He said competing in both cross country and track is difficult as a mid-distance track runner.

"To transition back from cross country to track is tough," Ethan said. "Honestly, I think I would be a better mid-distance runner if I didn’t do cross. But I work really hard at cross, and I've been a captain for the last two years. I didn't want to quit on the team, and we made nationals as a team for cross this year. That's something I wouldn't trade for anything."

Ethan, who graduates Sunday, is a computer engineering major and will start a job in Dayton, Ohio, as a research engineer doing subcontracting work for the Air Force in the electronic warfare department.

Joel Gatchell (Photo: Cedarville University)

Joel Gatchell: Ethan said he's glad he's been able to compete alongside his brother at the collegiate level. The two are on the same 400 relay team and often hand the baton off to each other.

"It’s been really fun for the both of us," Ethan said. "Most of your teammates become your family, but when one of them is your family it’s even more fun."

Joel, who ran the 400 in his first two years, recently picked up javelin.

"I was messing around with Caleb one day, and I wanted to try it," Joel said. "I practiced it twice before I threw it in a meet, and I threw 154 feet. I definitely surprised myself."

Fauth and Joel are roommates, and Fauth said it's helped him transition to college.

"It was nice coming in already knowing Joel well, and he is a junior, so that helped to get in with the whole college atmosphere," Caleb said. "Rooming with him is nice. We both push each other to improve. We see each other every day, and we've gotten closer. It’s nice to have a friend who is like a brother."

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Gamache makes All-MAC team: Delaware Valley women's lacrosse sophomore Claire Gamache, a Kennard-Dale graduate, earned first-team All-Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Division honors.

Gamache led the Aggies in goals (55), assists (14), points (69), ground balls (53), turnovers forced (35) and draw controls (71).

She broke the school's single-game record for goals and points with 10 and 11, respectively, in a game vs. Eastern.

York College baseball team falls in regular-season finale: In York College's final baseball game before the Capital Athletic Conference playoffs, the Spartans lost 5-2 to Messiah on Wednesday.

The Spartans committed five errors and allowed three unearned runs. Messiah scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning. Garrett Southern and Craig Wiley both doubled for York. Grant Oberholtzer had the team's lone RBI. He also stole two bases. Josh Mann started and allowed two hits and no runs in three innings. He struck out two and walked none. Susquehannock grad Conor Miller threw a perfect ninth.

The Spartans (25-14, 14-7) have lost six of their last seven games against a difficult schedule down the stretch, including five games vs. ranked foes. York is the No. 3 seed in the CAC tournament. They will play in the the three-team pod held at No. 2-seed Christopher Newport (30-6, 17-3), which is ranked No. 2 in the nation. York will play Mary Washington (14-20, 7-14) at 9 a.m. Friday. The Spartans will then play Christopher Newport later that day.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.