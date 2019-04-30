Buy Photo York County School of Technology's Joseph Rizzuto, center, emerges from the pack en route to winning the 1600-meter run during a home meet against Littlestown Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, April 30. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

West York 97, Dover 53, F

Bermudian Springs 79, York Tech 71, F

Fairfield 76, Littlestown 70, F

New Oxford 103, Gettysburg 43, F

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

York High at Central York, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Dover 82, West York 64, F

Bermudian Springs 123, York Tech 27, F

Gettysburg 97, New Oxford 53, F

Fairfield 106.5, Littlestown 42. 5, F

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

York High at Central York, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

York Suburban at Eastern York, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

South Western at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western 22, Spring Grove 3, F

York Suburban at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 5:15 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at West York, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Biglerville 10, York High 0, F-5

Conestoga Christian 10, Christian School of York 0, F

New Oxford at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale 16, Hanover 1, F-5

Dover 5, York Suburban 1, F

Dallastown 8, Red Lion 1, F

Biglerville 20, York High 5, F

Bishop McDevitt 6, Delone Catholic 3, F

Bermudian Springs 1, New Oxford 0, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

York-Adams League Doubles Tournament

Semifinals, Finals and Consolations

Class 3-A champs: Dallastown's Jonathan Burns and Sebastian May.

Class 2-A champs: West York's Augie Citrone and Jack Citrone.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

CAC Tournament Semifinals

Mary Washington at York, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Susquehanna University, 4 p.m.