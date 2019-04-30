Story Highlights Dallastown's Jonathan Burns and Sebastian May won the York-Adams League Class 3-A doubles tournament.

West York's Augie and Jack Citrone won the York-Adams League Class 2-A doubles tournament.

Both duos said "chemistry" and "confidence" were why they won.

Dallastown’s Jonathan Burns, left, and Sebastian May, right, pose with head coach Mark Koons after winning the York-Adams League Class 3-A doubles title for the second straight season. (Photo: Jacob Calvin Meyer photo)

HANOVER — The two doubles teams that emerged victorious in the York-Adams League tournaments on Tuesday credited “chemistry” as the reason they won.

Dallastown’s Jonathan Burns and Sebastian May captured their second straight Class 3-A doubles crown, while West York twins Augie Citrone and Jack Citrone claimed the 2-A crown.

The Wildcats duo have been friends since they were 7, and the two seniors have been playing tennis together at Dallastown since their freshman year.

“You’ve got to trust your teammate,” May said. “We know each other’s strengths and weakness pretty well, so we can cover the weaknesses and use the strengths to our advantage.”

The Citrone twins have played together since they first started playing tennis, and Augie Citrone said it’s rewarding that the hard work they put in has paid off.

West York’s Jack Citrone, left, and Augie Citrone, right, pose with head coach Pete Kerns after winning the York-Adams League Class 2-A doubles tournament. (Photo: Jacob Calvin Meyer photo)

“We’ve been playing together our entire careers,” Augie Citrone said. “It’s really cool to see it come together at his level.”

Burns and May: The Dallastown doubles team dominated the field for their second straight title. Burns and May didn’t lose a single set in their four matches. They also didn’t drop more than two games in any set.

Buy Photo Dallastown's Jonathan Burns returns a serve to Tennison Metz of Dover during the #1 ranked match, Monday, March 19, 2018. Burns defeated Tennison 6-0, 6-0. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“I don’t think they got challenged either year,” said Dallastown head coach Mark Koons. “They cruised through both tourneys.”

Koons said the two players can be forgotten because they’re not Dallastown’s No. 1 singles player. However, Burns and May finished third and fourth, respectively, in the league singles tournament.

“We understand how good these two are, because we’ve had them for four years,” Koons said. “People may overlook them because they’re (No.) 2 and 3 players instead of No. 1 guys. Between getting third and fourth in the singles tournament and winning the doubles tournament they’re showing how good they are.”

Buy Photo Dallastown's Sebastian May returns with a forehand to Damian Wilhelm of Dover during the #2 ranked match, Monday, March 19, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Burns and May defeated Northeastern’s Joshua Sanderson/Lance Fries 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals and York Suburban’s Parker Lando/Liam Waterbury 6-2, 6-0 in the finals.

“They complement each other so well,” Koons said. “Jonathan is such a good ball striker, and his serve sets up Sebastian, who controls the net.”

Citrone twins: The win by the Citrones adds to West York’s impressive tennis season. The Bulldogs won their first title since 1967, and head coach Pete Kerns said the Citrone twins are a big reason for the team’s success.

“This is the first time in a long time that West York tennis has been on the map,” Kerns said.

Augie Citrone said knowing how his brother plays helps when playing doubles.

Buy Photo Jack Citrone of West York plays Antonio Corona of Hanover in the numbest two seed match, Monday, April 8, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“With us being brothers, we know each other really well,” Augie Citrone said. “We move really well together. I know what shots he doesn’t like, and he knows what shots I don’t like.”

The Citrone twins defeated Bermudian Springs' Brett Laughman/Nate Edmonson 6-1, 6-0 in the semis and Delone Catholic's Matt Steinberg/Paul Tily 6-4, 6-1 in the finals.

Confidence is key: Both duos said playing with “confidence” was important in the tournament. They both entered with a target on their backs as the No. 1 seeds in their respective classifications.

“We went out there and played like we were the top seed,” Jack Citrone said. “We played confidently.”

“Staying mentally strong gets you far, even if you’re not playing well,” Burns said. “If you have confidence and you don’t overthink, good things will happen.”

May said it’s important to “stay humble,” because if they don’t, then being upset is a possibility.

Buy Photo West York's Augie Citrone focuses on the ball while playing Josh Lynn of Hanover in the number one seed match, Monday, April 8, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

“There are a lot of good players out here, and they could’ve beaten us,” May said.

Transitioning from singles to doubles: Neither duo said it was a difficult transition from the singles to doubles. Despite all four players being singles players during the regular season, both duos practice doubles throughout the year.

“In practice, we work on doubles drills two or three times a week,” May said. “(Doubles) is a lot different of a game. It’s more aggressive. You have to be aggressive and work together.”

Koons said Dallastown is able to have “great” practices because of the number of solid players in the program. Many programs in the area may have between one to three good players, while Koons believes he as many more than that.

“I love practicing with these guys,” Koons said. “Our goal is to get better, and I think they have. It’s been nice to see their games evolve over the last few years.”

Both squads will now move onto the team, singles and doubles district tournaments over the next two weeks. Koons said he's excited to watch Burns and May play in districts.

“I have high hopes for them at districts,” Koons said.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.