Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for events of Monday, April 29. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehanna Township at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale at Lancaster Country Day, 4:15 p.m.
Berks Catholic at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
Cocalico at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Spring Grove at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Central York, 7 p.m.
South Western at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
York-Adams League Doubles Tournament
First, Second and Quarterfinals
Class 3-A at South Western, 1 p.m.
Class 2-A at Red Lion, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CAC Tournament Elimination Game
York vs. Southern Virginia at Mary Washington, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
York at Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.
