LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for events of Monday, April 29. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at West York, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehanna Township at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at West York, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale at Lancaster Country Day, 4:15 p.m.

Berks Catholic at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Spring Grove at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Kennard-Dale, 4:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Central York, 7 p.m.

South Western at Elizabethtown, 7 p.m.

York Catholic at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

York-Adams League Doubles Tournament

First, Second and Quarterfinals

Class 3-A at South Western, 1 p.m.

Class 2-A at Red Lion, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

CAC Tournament Elimination Game

York vs. Southern Virginia at Mary Washington, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

York at Elizabethtown, 4:30 p.m.

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE