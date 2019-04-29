Story Highlights The U.S. Open Senior National Freestyle Championships were held over the weekend.

Kennard-Dale High grad Chance Marsteller was second in the 79-kilogram class.

That performance earned Marsteller an automatic berth into the World Team Trials.

Chance Marsteller (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LOCK HAVEN ATHLETICS)

Kennard-Dale High School graduate Chance Marsteller earned a second-place finish over the weekend at one of most prestigious wrestling tournaments in the nation.

Marsteller, who now competes for the Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club, finished as the runner-up at the Marine Corps U.S. Open Senior National Freestyle Championships in Las Vegas.

Competing in the 79-kilogram (174-pound) class, Marsteller went 4-1 over the weekend. as the No. 2 seed. His four wins came by scores of 10-0 over Shabaka Johns, 6-2 over CJ Brucki, 5-2 over Nick Becker and 10-0 over Stacey Davis, before losing in the finals, 11-0, to No. 1 seed Alex Dieringer.

Marsteller and Dieringer were one-time teammates at Oklahoma State. Dieringer was a three-time NCAA Division I champion for the Cowboys and won the 2016 Hodge Trophy, given to the best college wrestler in the nation.

After starting his career at Oklahoma State, Marsteller later transferred to Lock Haven University, where he became a two-time All-American at 165 pounds. He finished fourth in the NCAA Division I Tournament in 2018 and took third this past season.

At K-D, Marsteller was a four-time state champion who finished with a career high school record of 166-0.

His U.S. Open performance earned Marsteller an automatic berth into the World Team Trials on May 16-19 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The other Senior National Freestyle champions were: 57 kilograms, Daton Fix; 61 kilograms, Cody Brewer; 65 kilograms, Yianni Diakomihalis; 70 kilograms, Ryan Deakin; 74 kilograms, Isaiah Martinez; 86 kilograms, Pat Downey; 92 kilograms, Bo Nickal; 97 kilograms, Kyven Gadson; and 125 kilograms, Adam Coon.

Nickal was a member of Penn State's 2019 national championship team. Nickal was a three-time NCAA champion and the 2019 Hodge winner.

Another member of PSU's 2019 team, Jason Nolf, was third at 70 kilograms. Nolf was also a three-time national champion at PSU and a Hodge finalist.

Another former three-time national champion at PSU, Zain Retherford, was second at 65 kilograms. Another former PSU standout, Nico Megaludis, was second 61 kilograms.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.