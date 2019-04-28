Dallastown's Holden Koons, a James Madison commit, talks Wildcats tennis after 3-2 win over defending District 3 3-A champion Hershey. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer
Following are the York-Adams League spring sports standings, updated through events of Sunday, April 28.
YORK-ADAMS BASEBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
D-town
10
1
12
2
R. Lion
8
2
8
2
N-east.
5
6
6
8
S. Grove
4
7
5
9
S. West.
4
7
5
9
Central
3
8
4
11
Div. II
Division
Overall
Gbg.
9
1
10
2
Dover
6
5
7
7
Susky
5
6
7
7
New Ox.
4
7
7
7
Y. Sub.
1
10
2
10
D. III
Division
Overall
W. York
10
2
10
3
K.-Dale
8
4
9
4
Berm.
8
4
9
5
Eastern
7
5
9
5
L-town
7
5
8
5
York
2
9
3
11
Div. IV
Division
Overall
Big.
10
1
12
3
Y. Cath.
8
4
8
6
Delone
4
6
5
8
Y. Tech
4
8
4
10
Fairfield
2
9
3
9
Hanover
0
12
0
14
YORK-ADAMS SOFTBALL
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
N-east.
10
1
13
1
S. Grove
10
1
12
1
D-town
7
4
10
5
Central
7
4
9
7
S. West.
5
6
7
7
R. Lion
4
7
5
10
Div. II
Division
Overall
Eastern
6
4
7
4
New Ox.
5
6
8
6
Susky
5
6
5
7
Dover
1
9
1
11
Y. Sub.
0
10
1
13
Div. III
Division
Overall
L-town
11
1
11
3
Berm.
9
3
11
3
K.-Dale
8
3
10
3
W. York
6
6
8
6
Gbg.
5
9
5
10
York
0
11
0
11
Div. IV
Division
Overall
Fairfield
11
2
12
3
Delone
10
2
11
2
Y. Cath.
6
7
6
9
Hanover
3
8
3
11
Y. Tech
2
10
3
10
Big.
1
11
1
12
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ LACROSSE
League
Overall
W
L
W
L
Y. Cath.
11
0
13
0
Central
9
2
11
2
Susky
9
2
11
3
S. West.
8
3
9
3
R. Lion
7
3
9
3
Y. Sub.
6
4
7
4
D-town
6
4
7
4
S. Grove
4
7
5
8
New Ox.
4
7
6
7
Eastern
4
7
6
7
W. York
4
7
5
8
Delone
3
8
5
8
K.-Dale
1
10
1
10
Dover
0
12
0
12
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE
League
Overall
W
L
W
L
Y. Cath.
11
0
15
0
K.-Dale
8
1
8
3
Central
8
2
11
3
New Ox.
7
3
8
3
Susky
7
3
8
5
Eastern
5
4
7
4
S. West.
5
4
7
4
Dover
5
5
6
7
D-town
3
7
4
8
W. York
2
8
3
9
R. Lion
2
8
2
12
Y. Sub.
1
9
3
10
S. Grove
0
10
4
11
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TRACK
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
S. West.
5
0
0
D-town
5
1
0
R. Lion
3
2
0
Central
2
3
0
York
1
4
0
N-east.
1
4
0
S. Grove
1
4
0
Div. II
Division
New Ox.
6
0
0
Y. Sub.
5
1
0
Susky
4
2
0
Dover
3
3
0
W. York
2
4
0
K.-Dale
1
5
0
Eastern
2
4
0
Gbg.
1
5
0
Div. III
Division
Y. Tech
5
0
0
Berm.
5
0
0
Fairfield
3
2
0
Big.
3
3
0
L-town
2
3
0
Hanover
1
5
0
Delone
0
6
0
YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TRACK
Div. I
Division
W
L
T
S. West.
5
0
0
S. Grove
4
1
0
R. Lion
4
1
0
D-town
3
3
0
N-east.
1
4
0
Central
1
4
0
York
0
5
0
Div. II
Division
Gbg.
6
0
0
Susky
5
1
0
Dover
4
2
0
Y. Sub.
3
3
0
New Ox.
3
3
0
Eastern
2
4
0
W. York
1
5
0
K.-Dale
0
6
0
Div. III
Division
Delone
6
0
0
Berm.
4
1
0
Fairfield
3
2
0
Big.
3
3
0
Y. Tech
2
3
0
L-town
1
4
0
Hanover
0
6
0
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
League
Overall
W
L
W
L
Central
8
0
9
0
N-east.
8
0
10
1
Y. Sub.
6
2
8
2
D-town
5
3
7
4
W. York
5
3
8
6
New Ox.
5
3
7
5
R. Lion
5
3
6
4
S. Grove
3
5
5
8
Dover
1
7
2
7
K.-Dale
1
7
1
7
Susky
1
7
1
9
Eastern
0
8
0
10
YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TENNIS
Div. I
Division
Overall
W
L
W
L
x-D-town
8
0
15
0
N-east.
7
1
14
1
Y. Sub.
6
2
10
2
New Ox.
5
3
12
4
R. Lion
4
4
6
7
Central
3
5
4
7
S. West.
2
6
2
7
S. Grove
1
7
4
9
Dover
0
8
1
13
Div. II
Division
Overall
x-W. Yrk
8
0
10
3
Delone
7
1
10
3
Gbg.
6
2
9
3
Berm
5
3
7
7
Susky
4
4
6
9
Big.
3
5
5
9
L-town
2
6
4
8
Hanover
1
7
1
12
Y. Cath.
0
8
0
10
x-won division
