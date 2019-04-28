CLOSE Dallastown's Holden Koons, a James Madison commit, talks Wildcats tennis after 3-2 win over defending District 3 3-A champion Hershey. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Following are the York-Adams League spring sports standings, updated through events of Sunday, April 28.

YORK-ADAMS BASEBALL

Div. I Division Overall W L W L D-town 10 1 12 2 R. Lion 8 2 8 2 N-east. 5 6 6 8 S. Grove 4 7 5 9 S. West. 4 7 5 9 Central 3 8 4 11 Div. II Division Overall Gbg. 9 1 10 2 Dover 6 5 7 7 Susky 5 6 7 7 New Ox. 4 7 7 7 Y. Sub. 1 10 2 10 D. III Division Overall W. York 10 2 10 3 K.-Dale 8 4 9 4 Berm. 8 4 9 5 Eastern 7 5 9 5 L-town 7 5 8 5 York 2 9 3 11 Div. IV Division Overall Big. 10 1 12 3 Y. Cath. 8 4 8 6 Delone 4 6 5 8 Y. Tech 4 8 4 10 Fairfield 2 9 3 9 Hanover 0 12 0 14

YORK-ADAMS SOFTBALL Div. I Division Overall W L W L N-east. 10 1 13 1 S. Grove 10 1 12 1 D-town 7 4 10 5 Central 7 4 9 7 S. West. 5 6 7 7 R. Lion 4 7 5 10 Div. II Division Overall Eastern 6 4 7 4 New Ox. 5 6 8 6 Susky 5 6 5 7 Dover 1 9 1 11 Y. Sub. 0 10 1 13 Div. III Division Overall L-town 11 1 11 3 Berm. 9 3 11 3 K.-Dale 8 3 10 3 W. York 6 6 8 6 Gbg. 5 9 5 10 York 0 11 0 11 Div. IV Division Overall Fairfield 11 2 12 3 Delone 10 2 11 2 Y. Cath. 6 7 6 9 Hanover 3 8 3 11 Y. Tech 2 10 3 10 Big. 1 11 1 12

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ LACROSSE League Overall W L W L Y. Cath. 11 0 13 0 Central 9 2 11 2 Susky 9 2 11 3 S. West. 8 3 9 3 R. Lion 7 3 9 3 Y. Sub. 6 4 7 4 D-town 6 4 7 4 S. Grove 4 7 5 8 New Ox. 4 7 6 7 Eastern 4 7 6 7 W. York 4 7 5 8 Delone 3 8 5 8 K.-Dale 1 10 1 10 Dover 0 12 0 12

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE League Overall W L W L Y. Cath. 11 0 15 0 K.-Dale 8 1 8 3 Central 8 2 11 3 New Ox. 7 3 8 3 Susky 7 3 8 5 Eastern 5 4 7 4 S. West. 5 4 7 4 Dover 5 5 6 7 D-town 3 7 4 8 W. York 2 8 3 9 R. Lion 2 8 2 12 Y. Sub. 1 9 3 10 S. Grove 0 10 4 11

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TRACK Div. I Division W L T S. West. 5 0 0 D-town 5 1 0 R. Lion 3 2 0 Central 2 3 0 York 1 4 0 N-east. 1 4 0 S. Grove 1 4 0 Div. II Division New Ox. 6 0 0 Y. Sub. 5 1 0 Susky 4 2 0 Dover 3 3 0 W. York 2 4 0 K.-Dale 1 5 0 Eastern 2 4 0 Gbg. 1 5 0 Div. III Division Y. Tech 5 0 0 Berm. 5 0 0 Fairfield 3 2 0 Big. 3 3 0 L-town 2 3 0 Hanover 1 5 0 Delone 0 6 0

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TRACK Div. I Division W L T S. West. 5 0 0 S. Grove 4 1 0 R. Lion 4 1 0 D-town 3 3 0 N-east. 1 4 0 Central 1 4 0 York 0 5 0 Div. II Division Gbg. 6 0 0 Susky 5 1 0 Dover 4 2 0 Y. Sub. 3 3 0 New Ox. 3 3 0 Eastern 2 4 0 W. York 1 5 0 K.-Dale 0 6 0 Div. III Division Delone 6 0 0 Berm. 4 1 0 Fairfield 3 2 0 Big. 3 3 0 Y. Tech 2 3 0 L-town 1 4 0 Hanover 0 6 0

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL League Overall W L W L Central 8 0 9 0 N-east. 8 0 10 1 Y. Sub. 6 2 8 2 D-town 5 3 7 4 W. York 5 3 8 6 New Ox. 5 3 7 5 R. Lion 5 3 6 4 S. Grove 3 5 5 8 Dover 1 7 2 7 K.-Dale 1 7 1 7 Susky 1 7 1 9 Eastern 0 8 0 10

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TENNIS Div. I Division Overall W L W L x-D-town 8 0 15 0 N-east. 7 1 14 1 Y. Sub. 6 2 10 2 New Ox. 5 3 12 4 R. Lion 4 4 6 7 Central 3 5 4 7 S. West. 2 6 2 7 S. Grove 1 7 4 9 Dover 0 8 1 13 Div. II Division Overall x-W. Yrk 8 0 10 3 Delone 7 1 10 3 Gbg. 6 2 9 3 Berm 5 3 7 7 Susky 4 4 6 9 Big. 3 5 5 9 L-town 2 6 4 8 Hanover 1 7 1 12 Y. Cath. 0 8 0 10

x-won division