Following are the York-Adams League spring sports standings, updated through events of Sunday, April 28.

Following are the York-Adams League spring sports standings, updated through events of Sunday, April 28.

YORK-ADAMS BASEBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

D-town

10

1

12

2

R. Lion

8

2

8

2

N-east.

5

6

6

8

S. Grove

4

7

5

9

S. West.

4

7

5

9

Central

3

8

4

11

Div. II

Division

Overall

Gbg.

9

1

10

2

Dover

6

5

7

7

Susky

5

6

7

7

New Ox.

4

7

7

7

Y. Sub.

1

10

2

10

D. III

Division

Overall

W. York

10

2

10

3

K.-Dale

8

4

9

4

Berm.

8

4

9

5

Eastern

7

5

9

5

L-town

7

5

8

5

York

2

9

3

11

Div. IV

Division

Overall

Big.

10

1

12

3

Y. Cath.

8

4

8

6

Delone

4

6

5

8

Y. Tech

4

8

4

10

Fairfield

2

9

3

9

Hanover

0

12

0

14

YORK-ADAMS SOFTBALL

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

N-east.

10

1

13

1

S. Grove

10

1

12

1

D-town

7

4

10

5

Central

7

4

9

7

S. West.

5

6

7

7

R. Lion

4

7

5

10

Div. II

Division

Overall

Eastern

6

4

7

4

New Ox.

5

6

8

6

Susky

5

6

5

7

Dover

1

9

1

11

Y. Sub.

0

10

1

13

Div. III

Division

Overall

L-town

11

1

11

3

Berm.

9

3

11

3

K.-Dale

8

3

10

3

W. York

6

6

8

6

Gbg.

5

9

5

10

York

0

11

0

11

Div. IV

Division

Overall

Fairfield

11

2

12

3

Delone

10

2

11

2

Y. Cath.

6

7

6

9

Hanover

3

8

3

11

Y. Tech

2

10

3

10

Big.

1

11

1

12

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ LACROSSE

 

League

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

Y. Cath.

11

0

13

0

Central

9

2

11

2

Susky

9

2

11

3

S. West.

8

3

9

3

R. Lion

7

3

9

3

Y. Sub.

6

4

7

4

D-town

6

4

7

4

S. Grove

4

7

5

8

New Ox.

4

7

6

7

Eastern

4

7

6

7

W. York

4

7

5

8

Delone

3

8

5

8

K.-Dale

1

10

1

10

Dover

0

12

0

12

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ LACROSSE

 

League

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

Y. Cath.

11

0

15

0

K.-Dale

8

1

8

3

Central

8

2

11

3

New Ox.

7

3

8

3

Susky

7

3

8

5

Eastern

5

4

7

4

S. West.

5

4

7

4

Dover

5

5

6

7

D-town

3

7

4

8

W. York

2

8

3

9

R. Lion

2

8

2

12

Y. Sub.

1

9

3

10

S. Grove

0

10

4

11

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TRACK

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

S. West.

5

0

0

D-town

5

1

0

R. Lion

3

2

0

Central

2

3

0

York

1

4

0

N-east.

1

4

0

S. Grove

1

4

0

Div. II

Division

 

New Ox.

6

0

0

Y. Sub.

5

1

0

Susky

4

2

0

Dover

3

3

0

W. York

2

4

0

K.-Dale

1

5

0

Eastern

2

4

0

Gbg.

1

5

0

Div. III

Division

 

Y. Tech

5

0

0

Berm.

5

0

0

Fairfield

3

2

0

Big.

3

3

0

L-town

2

3

0

Hanover

1

5

0

Delone

0

6

0

YORK-ADAMS GIRLS’ TRACK

Div. I

Division

 
 

W

L

T

S. West.

5

0

0

S. Grove

4

1

0

R. Lion

4

1

0

D-town

3

3

0

N-east.

1

4

0

Central

1

4

0

York

0

5

0

Div. II

Division

 

Gbg.

6

0

0

Susky

5

1

0

Dover

4

2

0

Y. Sub.

3

3

0

New Ox.

3

3

0

Eastern

2

4

0

W. York

1

5

0

K.-Dale

0

6

0

Div. III

Division

 

Delone

6

0

0

Berm.

4

1

0

Fairfield

3

2

0

Big.

3

3

0

Y. Tech

2

3

0

L-town

1

4

0

Hanover

0

6

0

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

 

League

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

Central

8

0

9

0

N-east.

8

0

10

1

Y. Sub.

6

2

8

2

D-town

5

3

7

4

W. York

5

3

8

6

New Ox.

5

3

7

5

R. Lion

5

3

6

4

S. Grove

3

5

5

8

Dover

1

7

2

7

K.-Dale

1

7

1

7

Susky

1

7

1

9

Eastern

0

8

0

10

YORK-ADAMS BOYS’ TENNIS

Div. I

Division

Overall

 

W

L

W

L

x-D-town

8

0

15

0

N-east.

7

1

14

1

Y. Sub.

6

2

10

2

New Ox.

5

3

12

4

R. Lion

4

4

6

7

Central

3

5

4

7

S. West.

2

6

2

7

S. Grove

1

7

4

9

Dover

0

8

1

13

Div. II

Division

Overall

x-W. Yrk

8

0

10

3

Delone

7

1

10

3

Gbg.

6

2

9

3

Berm

5

3

7

7

Susky

4

4

6

9

Big.

3

5

5

9

L-town

2

6

4

8

Hanover

1

7

1

12

Y. Cath.

0

8

0

10

x-won division

