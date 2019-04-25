Buy Photo Matthew Cassidy of York Catholic shoots and scores against York Suburban, Thursday, April 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.

West York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

York Suburban at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Central York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

West York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Reading at York High, 4 p.m.

Fairfield at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

York-Adams League Singles Tournament

First Round and Second Round

Class 3-A at South Western, 11 a.m.

Class 2-A at Wisehaven, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Randolph-Macon at York, 3:30 p.m.