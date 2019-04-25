Following is Thursday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Dover at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 7 p.m.
West York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
York Suburban at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Central York at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
West York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Christian School of York at West Shore Christian, 4 p.m.
Lancaster Mennonite at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Reading at York High, 4 p.m.
Fairfield at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
York-Adams League Singles Tournament
First Round and Second Round
Class 3-A at South Western, 11 a.m.
Class 2-A at Wisehaven, 11 a.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Randolph-Macon at York, 3:30 p.m.
