Nate Bollinger (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF HIGH POINT UNIVERSITY)

The last year has been full of change for Nate Bollinger.

The Eastern York High School graduate was not retained as an assistant men's basketball coach at NCAA Division I High Point after a head-coaching change. He then became the associate head coach at Division III St. Vincent College in western Pennsylvania.

"It’s a business," Bollinger said. "You get used to it. It's part of the business."

In spite of the changes, Bollinger, 27, was named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches' 30-under-30 list for the top college men's basketball coaches in their 20s.

"I see it come out every year, but to be on it was cool," Bollinger said.

This year is the fourth season the NABC has released a 30-under-30 list, which recognizes coaches from all three NCAA divisions, the NAIA and junior college schools. Also on the list were assistants at major D-I programs such as Florida State, Michigan, Texas Tech and Nevada. Bollinger is one of eight D-III coaches honored. He's the first coach from the Presidents' Athletic Conference to make the list.

"There were other D-III guys on there, but it was cool to be on the list with D-I guys, especially since I came from that level. There are definitely a lot of D-III guys who do a helluva job."

About Bollinger: Bollinger, a 2010 Eastern grad, played boys' basketball for the Golden Knights. As a senior in 2009-10, Bollinger helped the Golden Knights to a 31-1 record and a state semifinal berth.

He played two years at D-III Delaware Valley and his final two seasons at D-II Millersville, where he started more than half of the games in which he played. He finished his college career with 989 points.

He started his coaching career for Matt Hunter at York College in the 2014-15 season. He then spent the next three seasons as an assistant at D-I High Point, under head coach Scott Cherry, who played for Dean Smith at North Carolina and coached alongside now-Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga at George Mason. Cherry was fired after the 2017-18 season, and new head coach Tubby Smith didn't retain Cherry's assistants, including Bollinger.

Time at St. Vincent: Bollinger was then hired as an assistant at D-III St. Vincent in Latrobe near Pittsburgh. The Bearcats went 22-5 this season and 14-2 in PAC play. The Bearcats, a PAC powerhouse, lost in the PAC playoffs to eventual champion Chatham.

"The hard thing about coaching is if you don’t win a championship, you feel like the season wasn’t good," Bollinger said. "But if you step back, we had a good year. We lost only one home game and two conference games."

Bollinger was the Bearcats' recruiting coordinator and was in charge of the offense as well.

"I brought in a whole new offense with me and built it from the ground up, from workouts to calling plays in game," Bollinger said. "It was a lot of responsibility, and it was a cool way to learn."

Bollinger said he is thankful for the "great" college coaches he's played for and worked with.

"I want to thank the people I've worked for," Bollinger said. "They've helped mold me into the coach I am."

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Kohl twins commit to Westminster: Arguably the two best players on the most successful 2018 York-Adams League football team have chosen where they're going to college.

Twin brothers Jarred and Harris Kohl, who led York Catholic's stout defense en route to D-III and District 3 titles, will play at NCAA D-III Westminster in western Pennsylvania. The co-D-III Defensive Players of the Year combined for 219 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Jarred Kohl (6-1, 205) made the Class 2-A all-state list as a linebacker, while Harris Kohl (6-0, 200) was recognized as a defensive lineman.

Also committing to Westminster from York Catholic was Irish quarterback Wesley Burns. The Kohl twins will play linebacker for the Titans, while Burns will play quarterback.

Other York Catholic commits: A number of other York Catholic athletes committed to play a collegiate sport last week.

► Tony Staub, baseball, Cazenovia College (D-III).

► Nolan Wisniewski, men's golf, Wesley College (D-III).

► Richard Pokrivka, men's lacrosse, Messiah College (D-III).

► Tyrese Murray, football, Juniata College (D-III).

► Nicholas DeMarco, boys' soccer, Elizabethtown College (D-III).

► John Casper, men's track and field, West Chester University (D-II).

► Massimo Antolick, football, Kings College (D-III).

York College lacrosse teams prepare for CAC playoffs: The York College women's lacrosse team will play in the quarterfinals of the CAC playoffs Saturday at home vs. Southern Virginia.

The Spartans (12-5, 5-1) beat Southern Virginia (9-8, 0-6) earlier this month, 20-3. The winner will take on the winner of the Mary Washington-Frostburg State game on Tuesday, April 30.

The men's squad is the No. 1 seed in the CAC tournament and has a bye this weekend. The No. 2 Spartans will play the winner of St. Mary's and Frostburg State on Wednesday, May 1. The championship game is Saturday, May 4.

York College softball prepares for CAC playoffs: The York College softball team is the No. 4 seed in the CAC playoffs, which begin Saturday.

The Spartans (23-17, 7-5) are in a three-team, double-elimination pod with No. 1 Mary Washington and No. 6 Southern Virginia. York is scheduled to play Southern Virginia (10-28, 3-9) at 2 p.m. and at 4 p.m. vs. Mary Washington. The pod is hosted at Mary Washington.

The winner of each pod plays in a best-of-three series next weekend at the highest remaining seed.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.