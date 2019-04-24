Story Highlights The Spartans defeated Denison 17-3 on Wednesday.

Devin Hursey scored four goals and had four assists in the win.

The Spartans will now prepare for the quarterfinals of the Capital Athletic Conference playoffs against Southern Virginia.

The York College women's lacrosse team dominated Denison 17-3 on Wednesday in the Spartans' final regular-season contest.

The No. 8-ranked Spartans (12-5) were led by Devin Hursey in the home nonconference victory. The junior midfielder, scored four goals and had four assists in the win.

The three-year starter is third on the team in goals with 29 and first in assists with 35. Hursey was a third-team All-American last season and a first-team All-Capital Athletic Conference midfielder. She broke the school's single-season assists record last season with 32 and broke her own record Wednesday.

Regan Cook and Meghan Fox both chipped in with three goals apiece. Fox also had two helpers.

Caitlin Rankin had two goals and one assist. Jordan Conley, Madison Marciniak, Chloe MacDonald, Jenna Cholowinski and Haley McCormick each scored one goal. McCormick, Baleigh Bradley and Conley all had one assist.

Goalie Abby Smith (12-5) saved eight of 11 shots.

The Spartans' next game is Saturday in the quarterfinals of the CAC playoffs. York (12-5, 5-1) hosts Southern Virginia (9-8, 0-6) at 3 p.m. The Spartans defeated Southern Virginia 20-3 on April 12. The winner will take on the winner of the Mary Washington-Frostburg State game.