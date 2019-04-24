CLOSE Bermudian Springs third baseman/pitcher Tyler Reinert talks about playing for his grandfather, Bruce Reinert, who coached Dover for 12 seasons in the Central League JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Buy Photo York pitcher Jose Alesandro Rodriguez puts a tag on West York's Jeff Minot who was caught in a run-down at first base with York second baseman Erick Polanco, background, during baseball action at Shiloh Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, April 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Dover at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m. (completion of suspended game, followed by regular-season game).

York High at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York High at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Central Dauphin at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Lancaster Country Day, 4:15 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

Red Land at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Susquehannock at Hanover, 4 p.m.

York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Lititz Christian at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Denison at York, 4 p.m.