Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, April 24. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Dover at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m. (completion of suspended game, followed by regular-season game).
York High at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
York High at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Central Dauphin at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Lancaster Country Day, 4:15 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.
Red Land at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Susquehannock at Hanover, 4 p.m.
York Country Day at Harrisburg Academy, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Lititz Christian at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:45 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Denison at York, 4 p.m.
