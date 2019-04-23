Buy Photo South Western's Kayla Brooks competes in the Triple Jump during track & field action against Spring Grove in Jackson Township, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, April 23. Scores will be posted as they become available:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 3:45 p.m.

South Western at York High, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

Hanover at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.

Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

New Oxford at West York, 3:45 p.m.

South Western at York High, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 5 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

West York at Central York, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

York Catholic 17, Dover 3, F

Spring Grove at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at West York, 5:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at West York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Dover at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Northeastern at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Wilson, 4:15 p.m.

York High at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.

York High at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

York Country Day 3, Hanover 2, F

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Rowan 6, York 0, F

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

York 13, Elizabethtown 4, F