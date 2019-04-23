Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, April 23. Scores will be posted as they become available:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
Hanover at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 3:45 p.m.
South Western at York High, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Eastern York at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
Hanover at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Biglerville at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
Dover at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
New Oxford at West York, 3:45 p.m.
South Western at York High, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 5 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
West York at Central York, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
York Catholic 17, Dover 3, F
Spring Grove at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at West York, 5:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Central York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at West York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Dover at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Northeastern at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Wilson, 4:15 p.m.
York High at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Mount Calvary Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
York High at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Columbia, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
York Country Day 3, Hanover 2, F
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Rowan 6, York 0, F
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
York 13, Elizabethtown 4, F
