Story Highlights The York College men's lacrosse team defeated Elizabethtown 13-4 on Tuesday.

The Spartans are now ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division III.

The York College baseball team lost to No. 4 Rowan.

The York College men's lacrosse team capped its 2019 regular season the way it has for every game this season except one — with a victory.

The Spartans (16-1) defeated Elizabethtown 13-4 on Tuesday in a nonconference contest. The win was York's 10th straight before it heads into the Capital Athletic Conference Tournament, which begins Wednesday, May 1. The Spartans will enter that tournament as the No. 1 seed after a perfect CAC regular season.

York is now ranked No. 2 nationally among NCAA Division III teams after the Spartans' 11-9 upset of then-No. 1 Salisbury last week. York moved up from No. 3. The only team now ranked ahead of York is RIT, which defeated York 10-6 in mid-March.

York scored at least three goals in all four periods in the blowout victory on Tuesday. The Spartans sprinted out to a 4-0 lead after the first period and took a 7-1 advantage into halftime.

Seven Spartans scored at least one goal in the win. Hunter Davis led the pack with three goals, while Jake Hvazda, Thomas Pfeiffer and Brendan McGrath had two goals apiece. Eric Ranck, Eben Ordakowski, Ethan Locker and Ames Clark each scored one goal.

Hvazda added three assists, while Ranck, Ordakowski, Davis and Shane Brookhart each chipped in with one helper.

Goalie Jack Michael (16-1) saved six of the 10 shots he faced.

Elizabethtown fell to 8-7.

York baseball team falls to Rowan: The York College baseball team was shut out by No. 4 Rowan (25-7) in a nonconference game on Tuesday at Jaquet Field.

Rowan's Jeremy Dyzenhaus (3-0) struck out eight and allowed five hits and no walks in his nine-inning complete game.

Bobby Kuehn (4-2) was the losing pitcher for York (24-9). Jake Herr pitched well in relief, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings.

Jimmy Wiegers had York's lone extra-base hit. Austin Denlinger went 2 for 4 with a stolen base.