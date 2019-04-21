Story Highlights Trinity Thomas finished seventh in the floor exercise at the NCAA Championships.

The finish got Thomas her fifth All-America honor. She won four in the regular season.

Thomas earned a 9.925 score on the floor exercise.

Trinity Thomas, shown here din the U.S. gymnastics championships in 2017, finished seventh in the nation in the floor exercise at the NCAA Championships on Friday. AP FILE PHOTO (Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP)

Trinity Thomas capped her impressive freshman season by earning a fifth All-America honor this past weekend.

Thomas, who competed in diving and track and field for West York High School before graduating early to enroll at the University of Florida, finished seventh overall in the floor exercise at the NCAA Division I Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday.

Her 9.925 score made her a first-team postseason All-American in the floor exercise. Thomas, who turned 18 years old two weeks ago, won regular-season All-America honors in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

She reached the NCAA Championships after placing well at the NCAA Corvallis Regional two weeks ago. Thomas, who grew up training at Prestige Gymnastics in Lancaster, also competed in the bars at the NCAA Championships, but she didn't perform as well as she did on the floor.

She was one of four Gators to compete in the NCAA Championships. Teammate Alicia Boren finished first in the floor exercise. Oklahoma won the 2019 team championship competition, which Florida didn't quality for.

Her fifth All-America honor puts an end to an outstanding freshman campaign for Thomas, who is the only member of the U.S. national team who is also on a 2019 collegiate roster. She won the Southeastern Conference Freshman Gymnast of the Year award after winning the honor every week of the season.