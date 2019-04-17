Buy Photo A throw gets past West York's Justin Wetzel allowing York High's Bryan Seda to advance to second during baseball action at Shiloh Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Wednesday, April 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at West York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at York High, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at West York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

West York at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Hanover, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Red Lion at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

York at Salisbury, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Salisbury at York, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

York Twilight Invitational, 2 p.m.