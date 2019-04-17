Following is the York-Adams sports schedule for Wednesday, April 17. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at West York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Hanover at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York High, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at West York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
West York at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Hanover, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Red Lion at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
York at Salisbury, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Salisbury at York, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
York Twilight Invitational, 2 p.m.
