Story Highlights Hanover resident Ryan Stasiowski, 30, finished in 632nd place with a time of 2:44:49.

York resident Brenda Hodge, 47, finished fourth among 45-49-year-old women with a time of 3:00:35.

Buy Photo Brenda Hodge, shown here during the YMCA York Half Marathon in 2017, finished 180th overall for women in the Boston Marathon on Monday. DISPATCH FILE PHOTO (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More than 20 York County residents ran in the Boston Marathon on Monday, with Hanover's Ryan Stasiowski and York's Brenda Hodge as the top runners from the area.

Stasiowski, 30, finished his 26.2-mile trek in 2 hours, 44:49 seconds. With nearly 30,000 runners competing in the historic race, Stasiowski finished 632nd overall and 585th among men.

Hodge, 47, finished her marathon in 3:00:35. She finished 2,688th overall and 180th for women. Hodge placed fourth among 45-49-year-old women.

Here are the 20 other York County runners who ran in the Boston Marathon:

► Samuel Baum, Wellsville, 3:06:49, 3,752nd overall, 3422 for men

► Benjamin Abeles, Felton, 3:07:13, 3,819th

► Joshua Jamison, York, 3:19:47, 6,494th

► Andrew Fisler, Dillsburg, 3:26:43, 8,290th

► Michael Ravegum, York, 3:32:25, 9,869th

► Greg Cauller, York, 3:33:22, 10,119th

► Tanya Navarro, Seven Valleys, 3:38:48, 11,565th

► James Rayburn, York, 3:39:58, 11,862nd

► Robert Breighner, Dallastown, 3:43:16, 12,677th

► David Howey, Etters, 3:44:02, 12,896th,

► Ken Loucks, York, 3:44:55, 13,139th

► Philip Lewis, York Haven, 3:46:30, 13,568th

► Mark Craver, Spring Grove, 3:53:00, 15,222nd

► Wendy Hoff, Hanover, 3:56:42, 16,103rd

► Shawn Whitecomb, York, 4:01:12, 17,037

► Neida Lau, York, 4:03:33, 17,458th

► Michaele Rayburn, York, 4:07:55, 18,186th

► Bruce Golsenger, Red Lion, 4:09:23, 18,423rd

► Shane Cox, Hanover, 4:13:36, 19,094th

► Susan Steinberg-Lewis, York Haven, 4:27:06, 21,105th