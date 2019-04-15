Story Highlights West York junior Tesia Thomas finished first in the triple jump and the long jump.

She narrowly finished in second in the high jump at the Black Knight Invitational.

Nineteen other Y-A League athletes finished first in an event at the Arctic Blast Invitational at Northern York

West York's Tesia Thomas was just a few inches away from sweeping the jumping events at the Black Knight Invitational on Saturday.

The junior finished second in the high jump and first in the triple jump and the long jump at Hempfield High School.

She won the long jump with a leap of 17-feet, 11.5-inches. Thomas, who is the younger sister of gymnastics star Trinity Thomas, outjumped Exeter's Averie Foster (17-9) and Cocalico's Olivia Sensenig (17-1.5), who were the only two other girls over 17 feet.

In the triple jump, Thomas jumped 38-3, beating Lancaster Catholic's Kiki Jefferson, who is one of the top basketball players in the state and is committed to play for NCAA Division I James Madison.

In the high jump, Thomas cleared the 5-4 bar, but Avon Grove's Alana Boiardi was able to eclipse the 5-6 bar.

Thomas also ran the final leg of West York's ninth-place 400 relay. Her time of 1:01 was the 11th fastest time of the 44 runners.

Along with West York, Northeastern and Spring Grove also competed in the Black Knight Invitational. The top finishing local teams were both West York squads. The Bulldog girls finished 12th out of 20 schools, while the boys placed 13th out of 22 schools.

In the girls' meet, Northeastern's Micaela Bradley finished second in the pole vault. Spring Grove's Angel Rohrbaugh placed sixth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump, while Ashley Dressler finished eighth and fifth, respectively, in the same events.

In the boys' meet, West York's Shane Kauffman finished eighth in the 200 dash and fifth in the 400 relay along with William Shoemaker, Lukas Hayden and Joey DeJesus. Andrew LaManna finished fifth in the high jump, and Jacob Snyder placed third in the discus.

For Northeastern's boys' squad, Jordan Lagana finished fifth in the 100 dash, seventh in the 200 dash and fourth in the 400 relay, along with Caeser Arroyo, Dominic Giuditta and Ryan Hussey.

Spring Grove's Colson Martin placed second in the long jump.

Eight Y-A schools compete at Northern: Eight Y-A schools competed in the Arctic Blast Invitational at Northern York on Saturday.

In the boys' meet, York Suburban, Bermudian Springs, South Western, Gettysburg and Littlestown finished second through sixth, respectively.

York Suburban's Brooks Coughenour finished first in the 100 and 200 dashes, while teammate Logan Zeiders placed third and fourth, respectively, in the same events. Cole Adams finished first in the two-mile.

Bermudian Springs' Payton Rohrbaugh finished first in the 300 hurdles and second in the 110 hurdles. Kolt Byers was first in the high jump, third in the pole vault and third in the triple jump.

South Western's Dustin Edwards was fourth in the 110 hurdles, fifth in the 300 hurdles and sixth in the high jump.

Gettysburg's Andrew Hirneisen took home gold in the 800 and mile runs. Noah Sanders placed first in the 400 run and second in the 200 dash.

Littlestown's Dante Elliott was first in the triple jump, second in the long jump and third in the high jump.

Fairfield's Travis Zimmerman finished first in the shot put and fourth in the discus.

Delone's Isaac Almoney placed first in the discus and second in the shot put.

Eastern's Demonte Martin finished first in the 110 hurdles and fourth in the 300 hurdles.

Girls’ meet: In the girls' meet, South Western, Delone and Fairfield placed second through fourth, respectively.

South Western's Kayla Leppo finished first in the 300 hurdles. Zaiyah Marshall was first in the triple jump, second in the long jump and third in the 100 dash. Alyssa Steipler took home gold in the discus and shot put.

Delone's Maddie Clabaugh was first in the 800 run. Bailey Wagman and Julianna Malesky took the top two spots, respectively, in the high jump. Danielle Malesky was first in the pole vault. Maddie Sieg took home gold in the javelin.

Fairfield's Milly Heinbaugh was first in the 100 and 200 dashes.

Gettysburg's Kelty Oaster finished first in the 400 dash and fourth in the 800.

Bermudian's Kayla Pyles placed second in the 300 hurdles, third in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 200 dash.

Suburban's Oliva Kay was third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles.

Eastern's Olivia McLain finished third in the mile.

York High competes in Harrisburg: York High was the lone Y-A team to compete in the New Balance Pan-Ram Invitational at Central Dauphin on Saturday.

Trey Bernstein finished fourth in the shot put. For the girls’ team, Imani Naylor finished sixth in the 200 dash.

Central, Northeastern flip in volleyball rankings: The recent state boys' volleyball rankings have switched two Y-A teams in Class 3-A.

After Central York defeated Northeastern 35-37, 25-21, 15-13 in the Koller Classic final on Saturday, the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association made the Panthers the top team in 3-A and dropped the Bobcats down to No. 2.

The two teams have gone head to head several times this season, with Central holding a 2-1-1 edge over Northeastern. The teams play again on Tuesday, May 7, in the regular-season finale.

In the 2-A rankings, Suburban stayed put in the No. 1 spot. The Trojans lost in the quarterfinals in the Koller Classic.

Halczuk breaks K-D record: Kennard-Dale's Megan Halczuk broke the program's girls' lacrosse record for career draw controls last Friday.

The senior, who also owns the basketball program's assists record, has 568 in her career after Friday's game.

