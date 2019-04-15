CLOSE VIDEO: Littlestown's Logan Collins, who led the Bolts with 25 points in their 73-63 win over West York, discusses his performance and the team's win. JACOB CALVIN MEYER, 717-505-5406/@jcalvinmeyer

Story Highlights Littlestown senior guard Logan Collins will play basketball at York College.

Collins said York head coach Matt Hunter and York's engineering program are why he chose the Spartans.

He will join Central York graduate Jared Wagner, who has coached Collins with the York Ballers.

In other college news, Central grad Courtney Coppersmith threw her third no-hitter in two weeks for UMBC.

Buy Photo Littlestown senior guard Logan Collins, shown here playing defense in a game this past season, committed to York College on Sunday. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Littlestown senior guard Logan Collins was one of the best boys' basketball players in the York-Adams League this past season.

Some might argue he was the best.

Collins finished second in the league in scoring and first in free throw percentage as a long, athletic guard who can score at all three levels.

With many of the league's top players deciding where to play in college this spring, Collins decided to stay local and play at York College.

"From everyone I talked to for how to make your college decision, they told me to go somewhere you know the staff loves you," Collins said. "(Head) Coach (Matt) Hunter and (assistant) coach (Jon) Showers came to a lot of my games. They even came to games in Philadelphia. I knew they really wanted me to go there. They loved me as a player and a person, and I think I will be a good fit there."

About Collins: The 6-foot, 4-inch Collins averaged 22 points per game this season, tallying 593 points in 27 contests.

The only player to score more per game was Dover's Elijah Sutton, who committed to NCAA Division III Chatham in Pittsburgh last week.

Collins led the Thunderbolts (23-4) to a Y-A D-III title and a win in the Y-A League playoffs. He made 38 3-pointers and shot 82.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Why York College? Collins had preferred walk-on offers from NCAA Division II colleges, but he decided York College would be best for his future. The other colleges he was looking at were Lock Haven, California University of Pennsylvania, Shepherd, Frostburg State and Elizabethtown.

Buy Photo York High's Davon Cortez, right, takes the ball to the basket while Littlestown's Logan Collins defends during York-Adams League boys' basketball semifinal game action at Red Lion Area High School in Red Lion, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. York High would win the game 74-51. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

"I was thinking about my future not the present," said Collins, who will major in engineering. "York's engineering program is four years, unlike other schools that have a three-and-two program."

The advantages to going to a D-III program is Collins will be more likely to see minutes, or possibly start, right away.

"That's definitely something I wanted," Collins said. "If they bench me, then it will only motivate me to work harder."

Relationship with Wagner: With senior Jason Bady graduating, York's top returning player is Central York graduate Jared Wagner, who is also an assistant with Collins' AAU team, the York Ballers.

"I love Jared. I'm excited to play with him," Collins said. "He’s always been one of my coaches. It will be cool to play with him. He’s so good, and he'll push me as a player.

York has won 46 games over the past two seasons, earning NCAA Division III playoff berths each year.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Coppersmith does it again: Central York graduate Courtney Coppersmith threw her third no-hitter in two weeks on Saturday.

The University of Maryland Baltimore County freshman southpaw struck out 12 and walked five in the Retrievers' 2-0 win over Delaware State.

She had previously thrown a no-no a week earlier against Maine and a week before that against Binghamton. She struck out seven in her perfect game against Binghamton and 17 in her no-hitter vs. Maine.

Coppersmith is 15-7 with a 1.30 ERA and 246 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings this season. She's allowed only 68 hits for a .132 batting-average against. She's also second on the team in on-base percentage with a .446 clip in 65 plate appearances. She has four doubles, one home run and 11 RBIs.

York College athletes recognized: A number of York College athletes were recognized by the Capital Athletic Conference for their performances last week.

Thomas Pfeiffer was named the CAC Men's Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week. The senior scored seven goals and added one assist in the Spartans' 13-8 win over Frostburg State last Wednesday. The seven goals tied York's program record. In York's win over Southern Virginia on Saturday, he had three goals and an assist. Pfeiffer, who leads the Spartans with 62 points (40 goals and 22 assists), was also named the Spartan Athlete of the Week by York College.

Softball player Taylor Lindsay was named the CAC Softball Player of the Week. The freshman went 6 for 16 last week with two home runs and a double. She led the Spartans to a 5-1 record, including 3-1 in CAC play. Lindsay hit a walk-off single to defeat Delaware Valley and went 1 for 2 with five walks in York's doubleheader vs. Southern Virginia on Saturday. She then homered in each game of a doubleheader the following day vs. Christopher Newport, including a Game 2 homer that led the Spartans to an upset over the No. 3-ranked Captains.

Lindsay wasn't the only York softball player recognized. Ginger Lewis went 3-0 with a save and allowed only one earned run in 21 2/3 innings with 25 strikeouts to earn the CAC Softball Pitcher of the Week honor. The junior threw a one-hit shutout vs. Delaware Valley. She then threw five shutout innings across two games vs. Southern Virginia to net a win and a save. On Sunday, she threw 11 2/3 innings of one-run ball vs. CNU and was the winning pitcher in York's 2-1 upset.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.