Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Thursday, April 11. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

South Western 86.5, Spring Grove 83.5, F

Fairfield 107, Delone Catholic 40, F

Bermudian Springs 83, Biglerville 66, F

Dover at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

South Western 99, Spring Grove 51, F

Delone Catholic 87, Fairfield 63, F

Bermudian Springs 112, Biglerville 38, F

Dover at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Gettysburg at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Northeastern at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Northeastern 4, Spring Grove 1, F

New Oxford 5, Susquehannock 0, F

James Buchanan 4, Bermudian Springs 1, F

Northern York 3, Biglerville 2, F

Manheim Central 3, Central York 2, F

Dover at York Catholic (Springettsbury Park), 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

West York 3, Lititz Christian 0, F

Cumberland Valley at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Northern York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.

Manheim Central at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

South Western 20, Warwick 5

Dover at Central Dauphin, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Central York, 6:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Kennard-Dale 10, Dover 7, F

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Eastern York 11, Fairfield 3, F

South Western 3, Susquehannock 2, F

Red Lion 5, Wilson 5, F-10 (suspended)

Dover at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m. Canceled.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

York Tech 11, Hanover 1, F-5

West York 13, Biglerville 0, F-4

South Western 7, Dover 3, F

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Brandywine (Maple Zone), 5 p.m.