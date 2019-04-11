Cierre Wood (Photo: PHOTO COUTESY OF LAS VEGAS POLICE DEPARTMENT)

LAS VEGAS – A former star running back with Notre Dame, arrested in Las Vegas on suspicion of child abuse, now faces murder charges after the 5-year-old girl died.

KLAS-TV reports Las Vegas police arrested 28-year-old Cierre Wood on Wednesday and added the murder charge Thursday. He originally was charged with first-degree child abuse and neglect.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office says 5-year-old La-Rayah Davis died as a result of child abuse.

Police also have charged Amy Taylor with child abuse and neglect.

The connection between the three is not known and it’s not clear if the suspects have lawyers or will be appointed legal representation at a pending court appearance.

Wood played in college at Notre Dame from 2010 through 2012, rushing for 2,447 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns. His best season was 2011, when he rushed for 1,102 yards. He averaged 5.4 yards per carry during his Irish career.

Wood also spent time in the NFL with Houston, New England and Buffalo. He most recently was released by the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes in 2017.