Story Highlights Ten ranked teams will compete in the Koller Classic at Central York on Saturday.

Four local teams are competing in the event: Dallastown, Northeastern, York Suburban and host Central York.

In other prep news, Dover's Elijah Sutton committed to play basketball at NCAA Division III Chatham.

Buy Photo Central York beats host York Suburban in boys' volleyball 3-1 Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

For the second time in about two weeks, the best boys' volleyball teams in the state will compete in a tournament in York County.

Central York High School is hosting the 2019 Koller Classic on Saturday. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and will run all day.

That follows the Bobcat Invitational at Northeastern High School on March 30.

Both tournaments are generally regarded as two of the top high school tournaments in Pennsylvania.

At Central on Saturday, 20 different schools will be split into four pools and compete in the day-long tournament.

Each team will play four matches in pool play for seeding in the tournament that follows. After four play-in games, the top 16 teams will then face off for the top spot.

Four York County teams are representing the York-Adams League: Northeastern, York Suburban, Dallastown and host Central York. The four local teams are all in different pools. The Bobcats are in Pool A; the Trojans are in Pool B; the Wildcats are in Pool C; and the Panthers are in Pool D.

Buy Photo Northeastern at York Suburban volleyball, Tuesday, April 8, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Central-Northeastern rematch: Local fans have a chance of seeing a rematch of possibly the two top Class 3-A boys' volleyball teams in the state.

The top-ranked Bobcats and the No. 2-ranked Panthers (according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association) could face off for the fourth time this season. In the North Allegheny boys' volleyball tournament in March, the two teams tied in their first match-up and Central won 1-0 in the second match.

The Bobcats avenged their loss a week later, though, in the Bobcat Invitational with a 2-1 triumph.

Ranked teams: Ten of the 20 teams are ranked in the top 10 of the latest PVCA boys' volleyball poll.

From Class 2-A: No. 1 York Suburban, No. 3 Derry, No. 5 Ambridge and No. 9 Maplewood.

From Class 3-A: No. 1 Northeastern, No. 2 Central York, No. 3 North Allegheny, No. 4 Exeter Township, No. 5 Cumberland Valley and No. 8 Hempfield.

Pools: Here are the teams in each pool:

Pool A: Northeastern, Cambridge Springs, Ambridge, Central Dauphin and Exeter.

Pool B: North Allegheny, York Suburban, Maplewood, Derry, State College.

Pool C: Hempfield, Cumberland Valley, Dallastown, Montour, Chambersburg.

Pool D: Central York, Emmaus, Parkland, Pennsbury, Penn Manor.

PREP NOTES

Sutton chooses Chatham: Dover forward Elijah Sutton has committed to NCAA Division III Chatham University.

Buy Photo Dover's Elijah Sutton, right, pushes to get past Cumberland Valley's Ben Drury during boys' basketball action at Dover Area High School in Dover Township, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Cumberland Valley would win the game 79-46. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York-Adams League Division II Player of the Year led the league in scoring at 22.8 points per game. He said he chose Chatham, an up-and-coming program in Pittsburgh, because it's a fit for him as a player.

"They did a really good job of recruiting me and showing me where I'd fit in their system," Sutton said. "They've had success recently. They won their conference and made the NCAA (Division III) Tournament this year."

Sutton will major in business administration and will be in the Air Force ROTC while at Chatham. He plans to join the Air Force after graduating college.

"The sky is the limit for this young man, and I truly believe his best basketball is yet to come," said Brian Schmoyer, Sutton's head coach at Dover.

Donofrio Classic update: Sutton and York High's Clovis Gallon Jr. were both selected on teams to compete in the 2019 Donofrio Classic — an all-star game that features some of the top high school players from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

Sutton's team, the Old School Cavaliers, lost its first-round game. Gallon Jr.'s team, however, won its first game and advanced to the quarterfinals.

Gallon Jr. had 10 points, five rebounds, three steals, three assists and one tomahawk dunk for defending champion Raw Sports.

The Donofrio Classic games are at The Fellowship House of Conshohocken, and the tournament runs until Tuesday, April 16.

District 3 boys' lacrosse rankings: Two York County teams stand atop the District 3 Class 2-A boys' lacrosse rankings.

Undefeated York Catholic is the No. 1 team in the district, and York Suburban (7-1) is second. Susquehannock (7-1) is also near the top, coming in at No. 4 in 2-A.

Central York (6-2) is No. 6 in Class 3-A, and Red Lion (5-2) is No. 7.

Workinger reaches milestone: Red Lion lacrosse player Elijah Workinger recorded his 200th point earlier this week.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, senior has about 120 goals and about 80 assists in his career.

Workinger, the Y-A D-I Defensive Football Player of the Year, is committed to NCAA Division II Millersville to play tight end on the football team.

Barclay receives another offer: York Suburban right tackle Garth Barclay received another NCAA Division I offer on Tuesday.

The 6-foot, 7-inch, junior was offered by Bowling Green State University.

Here's the list of the 6-foot, 7-inch, junior's nine D-I offers: William & Mary, Lafayette, Temple, Massachusetts, Central Michigan, Connecticut (coached by Susquehannock grad Randy Edsall), Buffalo, Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green and Old Dominion.

West York Boys Club scholarships: The West York Boys Club is offering two $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors who participated in the WYBC.

To apply, students must write an 250-800-word essay answering the question, "How has the West York Boys Club prepared me for life in the future?" and email it to Dan Rice at driceii@comcast.net.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.