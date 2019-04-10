Story Highlights The York College baseball team defeated Wesley 7-5 on Wednesday.

Dallastown graduate Brandon White went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in York College’s 7-5 baseball win over Wesley on Wednesday.

White hit a two-run double in the sixth to give the Spartans a 6-3 lead and a sacrifice fly in the eighth to increase their lead to 7-5. Jack Barry also had three RBIs. He went 3 for 3 with two walks, a home run and two doubles.

Freshman Josh Mann (4-0) was the winning pitcher. He allowed 10 hits and five runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He walked none and struck out four. Conor Miller threw a scoreless ninth for his third save.

The nonconference win improved York to 17-5.

OTHER YORK COLLEGE RESULTS

Men’s lacrosse team downs Frostburg: Thomas Pfeiffer led the No. 3-ranked York College men’s lacrosse team to a Capital Athletic Conference victory over Frostburg State on Wednesday, 13-8.

Pfeiffer had seven goals and one assist. Brendan McGraft chipped in with three goals and one assist, while Brad Casale had two goals and one helper.

After trailing 5-3 at halftime, the Spartans (12-1, 3-0) scored seven goals in the third period to take a 10-7 lead. Goalie Jack Michael (12-1) saved seven shots.

Women’s lacrosse team wins fourth straight: The York College women’s lacrosse team exploded for 18 goals in the first half en route to a 23-6 win over Frostburg State on Wednesday.

The nonconference triumph is the Spartans’ fourth straight win. Fourteen different Spartans scored at least one goal, with Celly Arthur and Rachel Della leading the way with three apiece.

The Spartans improved to 9-5 overall and 3-0 in Capital Athletic Conference play.

Men’s tennis falls to Ursinus, 5-4: The York College men’s tennis team lost its second straight match on Wednesday, 5-4, to Ursinus.

Red Lion graduate Sam Innerst (No. 2 singles), Tyler Richard (No. 6 singles), South Western grad Ben Sentz/Lukas Olson (No. 2 doubles) and Richard/Justin Rose (No. 3 doubles) were the winners for York (7-8).