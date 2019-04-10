Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for Wednesday, April 10. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
York High at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
York High at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 3:30 p.m.
Biglerville at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Dover, 4 p.m.
West York at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
South Western at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Delone Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Kennard-Dale at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Northern York, 5:30 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Central York, 7 p.m.
York Catholic at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Wesley, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Frostburg State at York, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S TENNIS
Ursinus at York, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York at Frostburg State, 6 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.