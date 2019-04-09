Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, April 9. Scores will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Dover at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 3:45 p.m.
York High at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Dover at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Fairfield at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 3:45 p.m.
Biglerville at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
Eastern York at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 3:45 p.m.
York High at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
Spring Grove at Central York, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
York Country Day at Daniel Boone, 3:30 p.m.
Biglerville at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Central York at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Lancaster Country Day, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Central York at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Dover at West York, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Hempfield at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Conestoga Christian at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
York High at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fairfield at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Delaware Valley at York (DH), 3 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.