Thomas will compete in the floor exercise and the bars in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 19-20.

In other college news, Central grad Courtney Coppersmith swept the America East softball weekly awards.

Trinity Thomas competes on the floor exercise during senior women's opening round of the U.S. gymnastics championships, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP)

The presents that Trinity Thomas' family members gave her for her 18th birthday on Sunday probably aren't as good as the gift she earned herself.

The University of Florida freshman finished first in the floor exercise and the bars at the NCAA Corvallis Regional on Saturday.

Her performance earned her a spot at the NCAA Collegiate Women’s Gymnastics Championships in the two events. The event will take place April 19-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Thomas, who competed in diving and track and field for West York High School before graduating early to enroll at Florida, will be one of four gymnasts to compete in both events. She scored a 9.95 on the floor and a 9.925 on the bars at the Corvallis Regional.

Thomas is one of four Gators to advance to the NCAA Championships. Florida narrowly missed out on a bid to the team championships after a third-place finish at regionals.

Thomas, who grew up training at Prestige Gymnastics in Lancaster, is hoping to cap off an incredible freshman campaign. She won the Southeastern Conference Freshman Gymnast of the Week award every week during the season and was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year. She also earned All-America honors in the all-around, uneven bars, balance beam and floor events during the regular season.

Last year, Thomas, who is the only member of the U.S. national team who is also on a 2019 collegiate roster, took home an all-around silver medal at the Tokyo World Cup in April and placed eighth overall and fourth on the bars at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Coppersmith wins awards: Central York graduate Courtney Coppersmith won several awards for her performance in the circle last week.

The freshman pitcher was named the Louisville Slugger/National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division I National Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.

The southpaw also won all three America East weekly softball awards, becoming the first player in conference history to accomplish the feat.

Coppersmith is dominating in the circle this season. After throwing a perfect game against Binghamton on March 31, Coppersmith tossed another no-hitter a week later against Maine, striking out 17. She then took a no-hitter into the seventh inning the following day against Maine.

For the week, Coppersmith went 3-0 with a 0.28 ERA in 25 1/3 innings. She struck out 51 batters and allowed only six hits. She also went 9 for 17 at the plate for the Retrievers. She hit .529 with a grand slam, six RBIs and four runs.

Casper wins track honor: York Suburban alum Ralph Casper was named the Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference on Monday.

The sophomore thrower at West Chester finished first in the discus, hammer and shot put at the Bill Butler Invitational on Saturday.

His throw of 54 feet, 3 1/4 inches in the shot put are above the PSAC and NCAA Division II qualifying standards. His 160-8 in the discus and 168-3 in the hammer are both PSAC qualifying throws as well.

Fauth excelling at Cedarville: Wrightsville native Caleb Fauth is excelling as a freshman thrower for NCAA Division II Cedarville.

Fauth, who was home-schooled and competed for Eastern York, finished first in the javelin at the Tiffelberg Open at Heidelberg College. His throw of 178-10 easily beat the field. The second-farthest throw was 157-10 by a fellow Yellow Jacket.

York College softball team earns sweep: The York College softball team swept Delaware Valley in a nonconference doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Spartans (18-12) won Game 1, 2-1, and Game 2, 8-0 in five innings.

Shortstop Alyssa Harhigh hit an RBI double in the first inning for the Spartans' lone RBI. The Aggies (7-19) tied the game in the fifth inning off starting pitcher Taylor Lindsay, who went 5 2/3 innings. She allowed three hits and one run while walking one and striking out five.

The Spartans walked off for the win in the bottom of the seventh on a Lindsay single and an error by Delaware Valley's center fielder that scored Harhigh. Reliever Hannah Vogt was the winning pitcher in relief. She went 1 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

The Spartans' bats woke up in Game 2. Lindsay hit an RBI double in the second; Harhigh hit a three-run homer in the third; and Mia Ruffalo hit a two-run home run in the fourth. Shyla Pastore also had two RBI singles in the win.

Ginger Lewis (8-4) was the winning pitcher. She allowed one hit, no runs and no walks in her five innings. She struck out eight.

