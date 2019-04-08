Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college sports events for Monday, April 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.
York High at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Central York, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Catholic (Springettsbury Park), 4 p.m.
Dover at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
Hanover at West York, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at South Western, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
York Suburban at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.
York Catholic at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dover at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Central York at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
New Oxford at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Spring Grove at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
York at Hershey Cup (Hershey Country Club) (Final Day), 8 a.m.
