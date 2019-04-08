Buy Photo Joseph Garabito Torres delivers for York High as they host Hanover, Thursday, April 4, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams schedule of high school and college sports events for Monday, April 8. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Bermudian Springs at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Bermudian Springs at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m.

York High at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Littlestown at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Central York, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Catholic (Springettsbury Park), 4 p.m.

Dover at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

Hanover at West York, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at South Western, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg Academy at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

York Suburban at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at New Oxford, 4:30 p.m.

York Catholic at Central York, 7 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Central York at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Spring Grove at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.

Dallastown at Penn Manor, 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

York at Hershey Cup (Hershey Country Club) (Final Day), 8 a.m.