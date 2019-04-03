Following is the York-Adams sports schedule of high school and college events for Wednesday, April 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
West York at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
West York at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Fairfield at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Central York at Dallastown, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at York Catholic (Springettsbury Park), 4 p.m.
New Oxford at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at South Western, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at West York, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
York at Penn State Harrisburg (DH), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Widener, 3:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Catholic University at York, 5 p.m.
