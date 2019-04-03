. (Photo: .)

Following is the York-Adams sports schedule of high school and college events for Wednesday, April 3. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

West York at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

West York at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at York Tech, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Fairfield at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Littlestown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Central York at Dallastown, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at York Catholic (Springettsbury Park), 4 p.m.

New Oxford at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

Spring Grove at South Western, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at West York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

York at Penn State Harrisburg (DH), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Widener, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Catholic University at York, 5 p.m.