Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, April 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
West York at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 3:30 p.m.
York High at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD
Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 3:30 p.m.
New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.
West York at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 3:30 p.m.
York High at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.
Hanover at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.
Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.
York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Spring Grove at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 7 p.m.
Eastern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at West York, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Shenandoah, 3:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
York at Piedmont College Women’s Spring Invitational (Final Day), 9 a.m.
