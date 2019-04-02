Buy Photo York Catholic's Grace Doyle, left, carries the ball while West York's Libby Bahoric during girls' lacrosse action at York Catholic High School in York City, Thursday, March 28, 2019. York Catholic would win the game 23-3. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, April 2. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 3:30 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

Delone Catholic at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

York Suburban at Dover, 3:30 p.m.

New Oxford at Kennard-Dale, 3:30 p.m.

West York at Eastern York, 3:30 p.m.

Spring Grove at Northeastern, 3:30 p.m.

York High at Dallastown, 3:45 p.m.

Hanover at Fairfield, 3:45 p.m.

Susquehannock at Gettysburg, 3:45 p.m.

South Western at Red Lion, 3:45 p.m.

York Tech at Biglerville, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Dallastown at West York, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Susquehannock at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

New Oxford at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Central York, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Central York at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Spring Grove at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 7 p.m.

Eastern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at West York, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Christian School of York at Mount Calvary Christian, 4 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Kennard-Dale at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Shenandoah, 3:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

York at Piedmont College Women’s Spring Invitational (Final Day), 9 a.m.