Following is the schedule of York-Adams high school and college events for Thursday, March 28. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Susquehannock at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dallastown at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
West York at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Spring Grove, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
West York at Central York, 7 p.m.
Dallastown at Eastern York, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Dover, 7 p.m.
Spring Grove at Kennard-Dale, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Red Lion at Susquehannock, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
High Point Baptist at Christian School of York, 4 p.m.
West York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Dover at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Hanover, 4:15 p.m.
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
New Oxford at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs at West York, 4 p.m.
Dover at Delone Catholic, 4 p.m.
Spring Grove at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Messiah at York (DH), 3 p.m.
