Story Highlights West York's Trinity Thomas was named the SEC Freshman Gymnast of the Year.

She is one of four gymnasts in the country to be ranked in the top 20 in every event.

Thomas is the only member of the U.S. team who is also on a 2019 collegiate roster.

Trinity Thomas competes on the floor exercise during senior women's opening round of the U.S. gymnastics championships, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) (Photo: Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP)

West York's Trinity Thomas won the Southeastern Conference Freshman Gymnast of the Week award every week during the season.

In no surprise, the gymnast was named the SEC's Freshman of the Year on Thursday for her excellent regular season.

Thomas, who is one of four gymnasts in the country ranked in the top 20 in every event, was named to both the All-SEC and All-Freshman teams as well. She is also the top-ranked freshman all-around performer in the nation.

This season, Thomas, who grew up training at Prestige Gymnastics in Lancaster, claimed the SEC vault championship with a 9.95. She also finished second in the floor exercise and third in the all-around. She earned All-America regular-seasonhonors in four events and led the Gators with 22 event titles. Florida finished second in the SEC this season.

Last season, Thomas took home an all-around silver medal at the Tokyo World Cup in April and placed eighth overall and fourth on the bars at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in August. She is the only member of the U.S. team who is also on a 2019 collegiate roster.

Thomas and the Gators are now preparing for the NCAA Regional Championships in Corvallis, Oregon, on Friday, April 5.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Suburban grad wins silver medal: York Suburban grad Coleman Stewart swam the second leg of North Carolina State's 800 freestyle relay team that finished second at the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships.

Stewart, a junior, clocked the top time for the Wolfpack squad at 1 minute, 30.61 seconds. The other three members of the relay were Andreas Vazaios, Jacob Molacek and Justin Ress. Their time of 6:06.63 was about 10 seconds faster than their seed time.

The medal isn't a first for Stewart, who is an eight-time All-American and a national champion in the 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle relay.

York softball team splits doubleheader: The York College softball team split its nonconference doubleheader with Messiah on Thursday.

The Spartans dropped Game 1 4-2 and won Game 2 by the same score.

In Game 1, Messiah got out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and held on for the victory. Several York-Adams grads shined in the win for Messiah.

Dallastown grad Haylee Anders went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Jaelynn Harbold, who is also a Dallastown grad, hit an RBI double in the first inning. Gettysburg grad Madelyn Yannetti (4-5) earned the complete-game victory in the circle. She allowed four hits and two runs while striking out seven.

Alyssa Harhigh hit a two-run home run in the sixth for York's only runs.

Game 2 was a pitcher's duel until the sixth when Messiah drew first blood with two runs in the top half of the inning. The Spartans rallied for four runs in the bottom half, though, to take a 4-2 lead. Harhigh, Mia Ruffalo, Taylor Lindsay and Joanna Marmo each had RBIs in the inning.

Ginger Lewis (5-2) pitched a complete game for the win. She allowed six hits and two runs while striking out five.