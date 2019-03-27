Following is the schedule of high school and college sports events for Wednesday, March 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York High, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville at York Catholic (Springettsbury Park), 4 p.m.
Central York at Dover, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
Hanover at Littlestown, 4 p.m.
Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Central York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
Spring Grove at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
West Shore Christian at York Suburban, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Middlebury at York, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York at Catholic University, 3:30 p.m.
