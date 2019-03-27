LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Following is the schedule of high school and college sports events for Wednesday, March 27. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fairfield at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Biglerville at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Eastern York, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York High, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at York Suburban, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Susquehannock, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at West York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Biglerville at York Catholic (Springettsbury Park), 4 p.m.

Central York at Dover, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

Hanover at Littlestown, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.

New Oxford at Spring Grove, 4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Central York at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

Spring Grove at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

West Shore Christian at York Suburban, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Middlebury at York, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York at Catholic University, 3:30 p.m.

