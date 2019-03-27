Story Highlights Dallastown grad Logan Brockway was named the PSAC Men's Swimming Freshman of the Year.

Dylan North, Noah Brockway, Nicole Smith and Regan Chalk also won PSAC swimming honors.

The York College baseball and women's lacrosse teams lost close contests on Wednesday.

Logan Brockway (Photo: West Chester University)

Dallastown High School graduate Logan Brockway was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Men's Swimming Freshman of the Year on Wednesday.

The West Chester University athlete won the 200 individual medley at the PSAC Championships and was a member of the winning 800 freestyle relay.

On top of his first-team honors, Brockway was a second-team honoree in the 200 butterfly, 200 free relay and 400 free relay. He was a third-teamer in the 100 fly.

Four other Y-A grads also were honored by by PSAC on Wednesday.

Red Lion grad Dylan North won four gold medals at the PSAC Championships. The West Chester junior was a first-team honoree in the 500 free, 1,000 free, 400 IM and 800 free relay.

Dallastown grad Noah Brockway was a third-team winner in the 200 back and the 400 medley relay team from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Dover graduate Nicole Smith won six All-PSAC awards. The IUP redshirt junior was a second-team winner in the 100 free, 200 free, 800 free relay and 400 medley relay. She was also a third-team honoree in the 50 free and 400 free relay.

New Oxford grad Regan Chalk was a first-team winner in the 200 medley relay, a second-team pick in the 400 medley relay and a third-team honoree in the 100 fly.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

York baseball team falls to Catholic: The York College baseball team couldn't outscore Catholic University in a 15-12 loss on Wednesday.

The Spartans scored two in the top of the eighth to take a 12-11 lead, but Catholic scored four runs in the bottom half.

Dallastown graduate Brandon White continued to hit well out of the No 3 hole for the Spartans. He went 2 for 5 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored.

York (11-3) made four errors in the nonconference contest. Eight of the 15 runs the pitching staff allowed were unearned. Catholic improved to 10-8.

York women's lacrosse team drops third straight: After starting the season 5-1, the York College women's lacrosse team lost its third straight on Wednesday.

The Spartans couldn't complete a second-half comeback in a 7-6 loss to Middlebury. York also lost by one goal last Saturday in a 13-12 loss to Washington and Lee.

Regan Cook led the Spartans with three goals and an assist. Meghan Fox added two goals, and Chloe MacDonald chipped in with a goal as well.

Middlebury (6-1) led 6-3 with 20 minutes remaining.

York field hockey team honored for academics: The York College field hockey team was recognized on Wednesday for its excellence in the classroom.

The team received multiple awards from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association and Zag Field Hockey.

Sarah Burton and Emily Shilling were named NFHCA Division III Scholars of Distinction. Ten other Spartans were also honored as members of the D-III National Academic Squad. Burton and Shilling were two of 266 student-athletes to make the list, which requires a cumulative grade-point average of 3.90 or higher.

Two Y-A grads were members of the D-III National Academic Squad, which requires a 3.30 GPA or higher: Central York graduate Greta Plappert and Red Lion grad Jordan Sleeth.

