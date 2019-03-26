Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Biglerville at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
York High at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Biglerville at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.
Delone Catholic at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Eastern York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.
Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.
Central York at South Western, 3:45 p.m.
Dallastown at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.
Dover at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.
Gettysburg at West York, 3:45 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.
York High at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE
Spring Grove at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
South Western at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
West York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.
Dallastown at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.
Eastern York at Central York, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Dover at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at West York, 5:15 p.m.
Central York at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.
Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
Eastern York at Central York, 7 p.m.
New Oxford at Dallastown, 7 p.m.
Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.
Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. TBA.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
Gettysburg at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
Dover at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
York High at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.
Northeastern at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.
Lampeter-Strasburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. TBA
Boiling Springs at South Western, 4:15 p.m. Canceled.
Spring Grove at Dover, 4:15 p.m.
Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Red Lion at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.
York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.
York Tech at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Eastern York at Central York, 4:15 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville at West York, 4 p.m.
York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.
Littlestown at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.
Dover at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.
York Suburban at Central York, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Penn State York at Penn State Scranton, 2 p.m.
York at Franklin & Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
