. (Photo: .)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for Tuesday, March 26. Scores will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Biglerville at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Biglerville at Littlestown, 3:30 p.m.

Delone Catholic at York Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern York at Susquehannock, 3:30 p.m.

Bermudian Springs at Hanover, 3:45 p.m.

Central York at South Western, 3:45 p.m.

Dallastown at Spring Grove, 3:45 p.m.

Dover at New Oxford, 3:45 p.m.

Gettysburg at West York, 3:45 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Suburban, 3:45 p.m.

York High at Northeastern, 3:45 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ LACROSSE

Spring Grove at Delone Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

South Western at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

West York at Red Lion, 4:15 p.m.

Dallastown at Susquehannock, 6 p.m.

Eastern York at Central York, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Dover at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

York Catholic at Kennard-Dale, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at West York, 5:15 p.m.

Central York at Eastern York, 5:30 p.m.

Susquehannock at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL

Eastern York at Central York, 7 p.m.

New Oxford at Dallastown, 7 p.m.

Kennard-Dale at Dover, 7 p.m.

Susquehannock at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

York Suburban at Red Lion, 7:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Eastern York at Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. TBA.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

Gettysburg at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

Dover at Spring Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

York High at York Catholic, 4:15 p.m.

Northeastern at Big Spring, 4:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Littlestown at Biglerville, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. 4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Lampeter-Strasburg at Northeastern, 4:15 p.m. Ppd. TBA

Boiling Springs at South Western, 4:15 p.m. Canceled.

Spring Grove at Dover, 4:15 p.m.

Delone Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Red Lion at New Oxford, 4:15 p.m.

York Suburban at Dallastown, 4:15 p.m.

York Tech at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

Eastern York at Central York, 4:15 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Biglerville at West York, 4 p.m.

York Catholic at Bermudian Springs, 4 p.m.

Littlestown at York Country Day (Penn State York), 4 p.m.

Dover at Gettysburg, 4 p.m.

York Suburban at Central York, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York at Penn State Scranton, 2 p.m.

York at Franklin & Marshall, 3:30 p.m.