The Spartans improved to 11-2 with the win.

Freshman pitcher Josh Mann improved to 3-0.

Dallastown graduate Brandon White went 2 for 5 with an RBI, a run and a stolen base.

Freshman pitcher Josh Mann improved to 3-0 on the season with another impressive outing in York College's 7-4 baseball win over Franklin & Marshall on Tuesday.

Mann allowed eight hits and four runs (two earned) in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked none. York improved to 11-2, while F&M fell to 13-5.

The right-hander boasts a 3.47 earned-run average in his 23 1/3 innings pitched. The Spartans have won all four of his starts this season, with him earning three of the victories.

Five different York College hitters tallied an RBI in the road nonconference win. Dallastown graduate Brandon White went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run to lead the Spartans in the No. 3 hole. Jack Barry, Jimmy Wiegers, Justin Kilpatrick and Bailey Doan also knocked in a run apiece.

White, who also stole a base in the game, has a .385 on-base percentage with five doubles, one home run and 17 RBIs.

Mann and reliever Zac Stoll, who tossed the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his first save of the season, didn't allow a run the rest of the game.

OTHER LOCAL

COLLEGE NOTES

Suburban grad Delridge leads way in PSY win: The Penn State York baseball team won its fourth straight game with a 15-10 triumph over Penn State Scranton on Tuesday.

York Suburban graduate Brendon Delridge went 3 for 3 with three walks, a home run, a double, three runs and six RBIs.

Northern York grad Chad Speiser came off the bench and went 1 for 2 with a walk. Central York alumnus Joerick Mercado scored three runs as a pinch runner. York Catholic graduate Evan Turner walked and scored a run.

Suburban grad Brad Church went 1 for 5 with two walks and two runs. Dallastown alumnus Ross Murog went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run.

Suburban graduate Avery Penson walked twice out of the leadoff spot and earned the save. He tossed the final three innings, allowing five hits and two runs. Red Lion grad Kent Walker started the game for the Lions. He allowed six runs (three earned) in four innings.

Sasso receives recognition: York College's Billy Sasso has been honored twice in recent days for his performance for the men's lacrosse team against Cabrini last weekend.

In the match-up of top-10 teams, Sasso dominated at the X. He won 18 of 21 faceoffs, which is the third-highest total for any Spartan in history. He also picked up eight ground balls in the 11-7 win over No. 5 Cabrini.

Sasso was named the Capital Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week and was selected to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association National Division III Team of the Week.

The No. 6-ranked Spartans are 9-1.

Grega gains accolades after impressive start: York College pitcher Will Grega pitched almost as well as possible in the Spartans' win over Penn State Harrisburg last week, and he's picking up accolades as a result.

Grega tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing only one hit and striking out 13, in the 5-0 victory.

He was named the CAC Pitcher of the Week on Monday and was selected to the D3Baseball.com National Team of the Week on Tuesday.