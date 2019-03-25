Story Highlights Central York's Cameron Speed and Lucas Tate both earned two individual first-team honors.

Speed was also recognized as a member of two relay teams, while Tate was on one Panthers' relay that was selected.

On the girls' list, West York's Meghan French and Meaghan Harnish were both first-team selections in their individual events.

Central York's Cameron Speed was one of the top swimmers in the York-Adams League this season. His performances earned him multiple league all-star selections.

The Central York boys' swimming team was the top squad in the York-Adams League this season, so it's no surprise that the coaches' all-star list is littered with Panthers.

Central's Cameron Speed and Lucas Tate both earned two individual first-team honors in their respective events.

Speed was the top swimmer in the 200 freestyle and 500 free. His top 200 time was 1 minute, 40.98 seconds, while his best 500 time was 4:34.06.

Tate, meanwhile, earned first-team honors in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley with times of :59.69 and 1:59.09, respectively.

Speed and Tate were also members of the Panthers' all-star relay teams. Speed, alongside Patrick O'Neill, Jared Hicks and Clayton Brosend, earned first-team honors in the 400 free relay at 3:16.91.

Central York's Lucas Tate was a big reason that the Panthers were the top boys' swimming team in the York-Adams League this season.

Tate, Speed, O'Neill and Brosend were also the fastest 200 medley relay team with a time of 1:39.18.

Other boys' swimming winners: O'Neill also earned all-star honors in two individual events. The senior finished behind Speed in the 200 free and the 500 free.

Spring Grove freshman Daniel Gordon was the top swimmer in the 100 free and a second-team selection in the 50 free.

Northeastern's Hunter Bachman, meanwhile, was the first-team selection in the 50 free and the second fastest in the 100 free.

West York's Luke Foery finished behind Speed and O'Neill in the 200 free and 500 free.

Spring Grove's Brian McGlynn was the first-team pick in the 100 backstroke and Dallastown's Joel Dunnigan was the fastest swimmer in the 100 butterfly.

Northeastern's Stephen Barlett took home the top spot in diving.

Two Spring Grove relays and two Dallastown relays both earned all-star selections. Spring Grove's relay of Josiah Kline, Orval Fissel, Brian McGlynn and Gordon was the first-team selection in the 200 free relay. That same group was also the second fastest 400 free relay behind Central's squad.

Dallastown's Jan Smolinski, Joel Dunnigan and Jaden Rivera both combined for two relay honors. The Wildcats' relay of Dunnigan, Rivera, Jan Smolinski and Thomas Smolinski narrowly finished behind Spring Grove's crew. The group, with Quinn Granholm replacing Thomas Smolinski, also earned honorable mention in the 400 free relay behind Central and Spring Grove.

West York girls dominate all-star list: West York's duo of Meghan French and Meaghan Harnish both earned a pair of first-team honors from the coaches.

Central York's Camryn Leydig enjoyed a standout freshman season in the pool.

French was the top 200 free and 500 free swimmer in the league. The senior posted times of 1:54.57 and 4:59.50, respectively.

Harnish was the fastest 100 breast and 200 IM swimmer in the league. The freshman narrowly edged Red Lion's Arabella Butera in the 100 breast at 1:05.08 and claimed the 200 IM first-team award with a time of 2:03.79.

French and Harnish were also members of two relay teams that earned all-star honors. The duo, plus Tesia Thomas and Ellie Landis, were the top 200 free relay. The crew was also the second-team relay in the 400 free.

Other girls' swimming winners: Central York's Camryn Leydig was the only other girls' swimmer with two first-team honors in individual events.

West York's Meaghan Harnish, front, was one of the top female swimmers in the York-Adams League this season.

Leydig was the top swimmer in the 100 free and the 100 back. The freshman also earned two more first-team awards in the 400 free relay and the 200 medley relay.

Central's squad of Leydig, Emma McCombs, Sydney Ulmer and Gabby Miller was the top 400 free relay. The same squad, with Maggie Hunter replacing McCombs, was the fastest 200 medley relay.

Northeastern's Madison Taylor earned first-team honors in the 50 free and second-team honors in the 100 free.

Gettysburg's Morgan Newell was an honorable mention in the 100 free and a second-team pick in the 100 fly. Also for the Warriors, Hannah Brainard was a second-team pick in the 200 free and an honorable mention in the 500 free.

York Suburban's Sophia Guyer was the second-fastest swimmer in the 100 back and in the 200 IM.

Central's McCombs was an honorable mention in the 100 back and the 200 IM, while Ulmer was the first-team pick in the 100 fly.

Northeastern freshman Abigail O'Leary earned first-team honors in diving.

Along with West York and Central, Dallastown and York Suburban also had two relay teams receive all-star recognition.

The Wildcats' relay of Samantha Trumble, Kathryn Deitch, Araby Marston and Langley Brockway was a second-team pick in the 200 free relay. The same squad, with Taylor Myers replacing Marston, was the honorable mention in the 400 free relay.

Suburban's relay of Savannah Hunt, Sophia Guyer, Maddy Abel and Cajsa Fryar was the honorable mention in the 200 free and the second-team selection for the 200 medley.

FULL ALL-STAR TEAMS

BOYS' INDIVIDUAL

50 Free

1. Hunter Bachman, NE, :21.02

2. Daniel Gordon, SG, :21.35

3. Levi Morgan, NE, :22.19

100 Free

1. Daniel Gordon, SG, :46.85

2. Hunter Bachman, NE, :46.91

3. Joel Dunnigan, Dtown, :48.34

200 Free

1. Cameron Speed, CY, 1:40.98

2. Patrick O'Neill, CY, 1:43.87

3. Luke Foery, WY, 1:50.46

500 Free

1. Cameron Speed, CY, 4:34.06

2. Patrick O'Neill, CY, 4:42.08

3. Luke Foery, WY; 5:06.43

100 Back

1. Brian McGlynn, SG, :56.52

2. Jackson Miller, WY, :56.73

3. Jared Hicks, CY, :56.81

100 Breast

1. Lucas Tate, CY,, :59.69

2. Todd Jones, SW, 1:02.50

3. Drew MacDonald, Dover; 1:02.66

100 Fly

1. Joel Dunnigan, Dover; :51.52

2. Jacob Nelson, GA, :53.22

3. Austin Smith, Dtown, :54.81

200 IM

1. Lucas Tate, CY, 1:59.09

2. Matthew Peters, YS, 2:02.12

3. Josiah Kline, SG, 2:03.89

6 Dives

1. Stephen Barlett, NE, 388.12

2. Max Pflieger, Susky, 350.26

3. Jake Zinkand, SW, 312.05

BOYS' RELAYS

200 Free

1. SG, Josiah Kline, Orval Fissel, Brian McGlynn, Daniel Gordon, 1:29.26

2. Dtown, Joel Dunnigan, Jaden Rivera, Jan Smolinski, Thomas Smolinski, 1:29.98

3. WY, Luke Foery, Aidan Connolly, Kieran McKee, Jackson Miller, 1:30.93

400 Free

1. CY, Patrick O'Neill, Clayton Brosend, Jared Hicks, Cameron Speed, 3:16.91

2. SG, Josiah Kline, Orval Fissel, Brian McGlynn, Daniel Gordon, 3:17.37

3. Dtown, Jaden Rivera, Quinn Granholm, Jan Smolinski, Joel Dunnigan, 3:19.99

200 Medley

1. CY, Patrick O'Neill, Lucas Tate, Cameron Speed, Clayton Brosend, 1:39.18

2. SW, Jeremy Hargis, Todd Jones, Derek Cracium, Ben Tilmes, 1:41.49

3. YS, CJ Zortman, Matt Peters, Calvin Koller, Charles Rogers, 1:43.06

GIRLS' INDIVIDUAL

50 Free

1. Madison Taylor, NE, :24.16

2. Samantha Trumble, Dtown, :24.41

3. Tesia Thomas, WY, :24.63

100 Free

1. Camryn Leydig, CY, :53.36

2. Madison Taylor, NE, :53.45

3. Morgan Newel, GA, :53.70

200 Free

1. Meghan French, WY, 1:54.57

2. Hannah Brainard, GA, 1:56.97

3. Katlyn Baer, Susky, 2:00.38

500 Free

1. Meghan French, WY, 4:59.50

2. Molly Klinedinst, CY, 5:20.82

3. Hannah Brainard, GA, 5:23.10

100 Back

1. Camryn Leydig, CY, :56.19

2. Sophia Guyer, YS, :58.50

3. Emma McCombs, CY, :59.57

100 Breast

1. Meaghan Harnish, WY, 1:05.08

2. Arabella Butera, RL, 1:05.94

3. Megan Heist, SG, 1:07.44

100 Fly

1. Sydney Ulmer, CY, :57.12

2. Morgan Newell, GA, :57.75

3. Lauren Richter, NO, 1:00.41

200 IM

1. Meaghan Harnish, WY, 2:03.79

2. Sophia Guyer, YS, 2:10.97

3. Emma McCombs, CY, 2:11.18

6 Dives

1. Abigail O'Leary, NE, 422.00

2. Maya Sarver, WY, 282.48

3. Lexi Lippert, Dover, 277.83

GIRLS' RELAYS

200 Free

1. WY, Tesia Thomas, Ellie Landis, Meaghan Harnish, Meghan French, 1:40.36

2. Dtown, Samantha Trumble, Kathryn Deitch, Araby Marston, Langley Brockway, 1:41.09

3. YS, Savannah Hunt, Sophia Guyer, Maddy Abel, Cajsa Fryar, 1:42.72

400 Free

1. CY, Camryn Leydig, Emma McCombs, Sydney Ulmer, Gabby Miller, 3:36.25

2. WY, Tesia Thomas, Ellie Landis, Meaghan Harnish, Meghan Frecnh, 3:41.37

3. Dtown, Langley Brockway, Taylor Myers, Kathryn Deitch, Samanthan Trumble, 3:47.29

200 Medley

1. CY, Camryn Leydig, Maggie Hunter, Syndey Ulmer, Gabby Miller, 1:46.91

2. YS, Maddy Abel, Sophia Guyer, Savannah Hunt, Cajsa Fyrar, 1:52.91

3. SG, Lizzie Bell, Megan Heist, Sophia Kline, Bryn Sporer, 1:54.71

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.