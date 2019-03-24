Story Highlights The York College men's lacrosse team won two games over the weekend.

The No. 6-ranked Spartans (9-1) defeated No. 5 Cabrini on Friday.

On Saturday, Thomas Pfeiffer broke the program's assists record.

Buy Photo York College's Thomas Pfeiffer, shown here in a game earlier this season, broke the program's career assists record on Saturday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York College men's lacrosse team continued its strong 2019 start over the weekend, winning two games to improve to 9-1.

The Spartans, ranked No. 6 in NCAA Division III, defeated No. 5 Cabrini, 11-7, on Friday and Bryn Athyn, 13-4, on Saturday.

Against Cabrini, York took a 6-0 lead into halftime and held on, despite five Cabrini goals in the fourth period, for the victory.

Thomas Pfeiffer scored three goals and tallied four assists. Goalie Jack Michael totaled 13 saves and Billy Sasso won 18 of 21 faceoffs.

Saturday, Pfeiffer broke the program's assists record. His three assists in the win over Bryn Athyn put him ahead of Tyler Hutson with 82 career assists. Nine different Spartans scored at least one goal in the blowout victory.

OTHER YORK

COLLEGE NOTES

York women's lacrosse team loses: The York College women's lacrosse team also faced off in a top-10 match-up over the weekend.

The No. 7 Spartans lost 13-12 to No. 3 Washington and Lee on Saturday.

Meghan Fox led York with five goals and Devin Hursey added four assists. Goalie Abby Smith tallied six saves.

Stahl receives All-America honors: York College swimmer Keven Stahl earned his second honorable-mention All-America finish at the NCAA Division III Championships on Saturday.

Three days after the sophomore finished 14th in the 500 freestyle to earn an A-A distinction, Stahl finished 12th in the 1,650 freestyle at the event in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Stahl is now a three-time honorable-mention All-American in only two years. Last season, he finished 14th in the 1,650 freestyle.

York baseball team's 10-game win streak snapped: The York baseball team's 10-game winning streak came to an end Sunday against Penn State Harrisburg.

A day after the Spartans swept the Lions, PSH's bats came alive on Sunday in a 15-2 win.

In Game 1 on Saturday, York trailed 3-1 entering the ninth inning before scoring five runs in the frame to win 6-4. In Game 2, Will Grega tossed a one-hit shutout in the 5-0 victory.

The Spartans are now 10-2 overall and 5-1 in Capital Athletic Conference play.

York softball team splits with Cabrini: The York softball team split its doubleheader against Cabrini on Sunday.

The Spartans (11-7) won 10-2 in five innings in the first game and lost 3-2 in Game 2.

Ginger Lewis earned the win in Game 1, allowing two runs and six hits in five innings. She struck out seven and walked none. Lewis (4-2) was the losing pitcher in Game 2. She allowed three runs in four innings.

Alyssa Harhigh and Taylor Lindsay both hit two home runs in Game 1 to lead the Spartans' offense. Mia Ruffalo smacked a long ball in each game.

York tennis teams swept by CNU: Both the men's and women's tennis teams at York were swept by Christopher Newport on Saturday.

The 9-0 losses came in the first CAC match for each team. The women are now 5-2 overall, and the men are 6-4.