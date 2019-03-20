Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Wednesday, March 20. Scores will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Northeastern 5, Dover 0, F
Delone Catholic 5, Hanover 0, F
West York 5, York Catholic 0, F
New Oxford 3, Red Lion 2, F
Central York 5, Spring Grove 0, F
York Suburban 5, South Western 0, F
Gettysburg 5, Littlestown 0, F
Bermudian Springs at Susquehannock, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Gettysburg 15, York 10, F
