Story Highlights Boxer Pernell Whitaker will appear at York Area Sports Night on Thursday, April 4.

Whitaker is an International Boxing Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist.

He won lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight titles.

Pernell Whitaker (Photo: BOXREC.COM)

An Olympic gold medalist, a four-weight world champion and an International Boxing Hall of Famer is the latest announced celebrity guest for York Area Sports Night.

Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker will appear at the 55th annual show, which is set for Thursday, April 4, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort and Conference Center. He is the fourth announced guest, joining former Baltimore Colts standout Tom Matte, Baseball Hall of Famer Andre Dawson and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy.

Whitaker won championships at lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight and light middleweight. In 1989, he was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine and the Boxing Writers Association of America. From 1993 through 1997, The Ring ranked him as the best active boxer in the world, pound for pound.

His professional career lasted from 1984 through 2001, finishing with a career record of 40-4-1 with one no contest. He had 17 knockouts.

He was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2006 in his first year of eligibility.

As an amateur, he won an Olympic gold medal in 1984 in Los Angeles.

After his boxing career, he became a boxing trainer.

Tickets for the Sports Night program are $80 in advance and $100 at the door, if available. The public celebrity reception will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. From 6:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m., there will be an exclusive celebrity dinner with a live auction for celebrities, hosts, sponsors and guests.

Tickets for the celebrity reception may be obtained by sending a check or money order (payable to York Sports Night Inc.) to: York Area Sports Night, 211 Pauline Drive, Suite 201, York, Pa 17402. For more information, visit yorksportsnight.com.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.