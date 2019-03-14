Share This Story!
York-Adams high school and college sports scoreboard for events of Thursday, March 14
Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Thursday, March 14. Results will be posted as they become available.
STAFF REPORT
Published 4:48 p.m. ET March 14, 2019 | Updated 7:19 p.m. ET March 14, 2019
Following is the York-Adams League high school and college sports schedule for events of Thursday, March 14. Results will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING AND DIVING
PIAA Class 2-A Championships
At Bucknell University
Girls’ preliminaries, 8 a.m.
Boys’ preliminaries, 10:50 a.m.
Boys’ Diving Championships, 3 p.m.
Girls’ consolations and Finals, 6:25 p.m.
Boys’ Consolations and Finals, 8:50 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Delone Catholic 3, South Western 2, F
Harrisburg Academy 3, Hanover 2, F
Hempfield at Northeastern, 4 p.m.
West York at York Suburban, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Stevenson 4, York 3, F
York 6, Stevenson 6, T9
