Following is the York-Adams League high school and college sports schedule for events of Thursday, March 14. Results will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING AND DIVING

PIAA Class 2-A Championships

At Bucknell University

Girls’ preliminaries, 8 a.m.

Boys’ preliminaries, 10:50 a.m.

Boys’ Diving Championships, 3 p.m.

Girls’ consolations and Finals, 6:25 p.m.

Boys’ Consolations and Finals, 8:50 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Delone Catholic 3, South Western 2, F

Harrisburg Academy 3, Hanover 2, F

Hempfield at Northeastern, 4 p.m.

West York at York Suburban, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Stevenson 4, York 3, F

York 6, Stevenson 6, T9