Buy Photo Kennard-Dale's Megan Halczuk is seen here in action earlier this season. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Results will be updated as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5-A Second-Round Game

Archbishop Carroll 42, Gettysburg 31, F

PIAA Class 4-A Second-Round Game

Mifflinburg Area 51, Kennard-Dale 45, F

HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING AND DIVING

PIAA Class 2-A Championships

At Bucknell University

Top-eight finishers

West York's Meaghan Harnish earns bronze in 200 IM.

West York's Meghan French finishes sixth in 200 free.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS

Spring Grove 5, Hanover 0, F

James Buchanan at Biglerville, 4 p.m.

Dallastown at Cedar Crest, 4 p.m.

Susquehannock at Red Land, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

York 7, Messiah 6, F

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

York 16, Lebanon Valley 6, F