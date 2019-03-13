Following is Wednesday's schedule of York-Adams high school and college sports events. Results will be updated as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 5-A Second-Round Game
Archbishop Carroll 42, Gettysburg 31, F
PIAA Class 4-A Second-Round Game
Mifflinburg Area 51, Kennard-Dale 45, F
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMING AND DIVING
PIAA Class 2-A Championships
At Bucknell University
Top-eight finishers
West York's Meaghan Harnish earns bronze in 200 IM.
West York's Meghan French finishes sixth in 200 free.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ TENNIS
Spring Grove 5, Hanover 0, F
James Buchanan at Biglerville, 4 p.m.
Dallastown at Cedar Crest, 4 p.m.
Susquehannock at Red Land, 4 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
York 7, Messiah 6, F
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York 16, Lebanon Valley 6, F
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.