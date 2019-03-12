Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, March 12. Results will be posted as they become available.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 6-A Second-Round Game
Council Rock North 40, Dallastown 29, F
PIAA Class 3-A Second-Round Game
Delone Catholic 73, Penn Cambria 64, F
PIAA Class 2-A Second-Round Game
York Catholic 42, Holy Cross 25, F
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL
PIAA Class 5-A Second-Round Game
Mars 60, York High 59, F
COLLEGE GOLF
York at Adidas Intercollegiate (Final Day) at Dataw Island, S.C.
York women finish second as a team and Jordan Koller takes second individually.
York men finish sixth as a team and Casey Leebrick takes second overall.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Penn State York 4, Christendom 1, F
Christendom 4, Penn State York 3, F
