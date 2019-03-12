Buy Photo Dallastown vs Cumberland Valley during PIAA District III, Class 6-A girls basketball championship action at Santander Arena in Reading, Friday, March 1, 2019. Cumberland Valley would win the game 33-27. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Following is the York-Adams high school and college sports schedule for events of Tuesday, March 12. Results will be posted as they become available.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 6-A Second-Round Game

Council Rock North 40, Dallastown 29, F

PIAA Class 3-A Second-Round Game

Delone Catholic 73, Penn Cambria 64, F

PIAA Class 2-A Second-Round Game

York Catholic 42, Holy Cross 25, F

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS’ BASKETBALL

PIAA Class 5-A Second-Round Game

Mars 60, York High 59, F

COLLEGE GOLF

York at Adidas Intercollegiate (Final Day) at Dataw Island, S.C.

York women finish second as a team and Jordan Koller takes second individually.

York men finish sixth as a team and Casey Leebrick takes second overall.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Penn State York 4, Christendom 1, F

Christendom 4, Penn State York 3, F