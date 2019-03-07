Story Highlights York College defeated Eastern 15-7 on Thursday during the Spartans' spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

York (3-1) scored 14 runs in the final four innings, including seven in the ninth.

The Spartans have scored 38 runs in their last three games, which have all been wins.

In the York College baseball team’s win on Wednesday, the Spartans’ bats started the game hot, scoring nine runs in the first three innings en route to a victory over John Jay.

The Spartans flipped the script on Thursday. The offense started cold but caught fire in the final four innings, scoring 14 runs in the final four frames, including seven in the ninth, to defeat Eastern 15-7.

The Spartans (3-1) offense was led by Rob Acierno, who went 3 for 4 with two walks, five runs scored and an RBI.

Leadoff hitter Grant Oberholtzer went 2 for 6 with two doubles and three RBI, and Craig Wiley came off the bench and tallied four RBI on two plate appearances. He walked with the bases loaded in the eighth and hit a three-run double in the ninth. Jack Barry and Jimmy Wiegers also doubled for the Spartans.

Red Lion graduate Brandon White scored two runs and walked once out of the No. 3 hole.

York tallied 11 hits and 15 walks in the victory.

Freshman Josh Mann earned his first career win, tossing 4 innings in relief of starter Jake Herr. Mann allowed three runs (all earned), four hits and two walks. He struck out three.

The contest was York’s final on its spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Spartans dropped their first game 11-2 to New England College but finished the trip with three straight wins. York scored 38 combined runs in the three wins.

The Spartans’ next game is Saturday against Rutgers-Camden at 1 p.m.

OTHER COLLEGE

York College softball team splits doubleheader: For the second straight day, the York College softball team split its doubleheader on the Spartans’ spring break trip to Clermont, Florida.

York (6-4) defeated Houghton 6-1 in its first game and lost 5-4 to Concordia College in game two.

Win vs. Houghton: The Spartans trailed 1-0 after the first innings against Houghton, but starting pitcher Shyla Pastore and reliever Taylor Lindsay shut down the Highlanders the rest of the game.

Pastore (2-0) allowed one run (zero earned) and four hits in 4 innings. She walked three and struck out three. Lindsay tossed the final three frames for her first save of the season. She allowed no runs and struck out five.

York’s offense was led by Madison Brumagin, who hit a two-run double in the fourth to increase the Spartans lead to 4-1. Pastore and Joanna Marmo also hit doubles for York.

Loss to Concordia College: Despite Alyssa Harhigh’s 4 for 4 performance out of the No. 3 hole, the Spartans couldn’t win game two.

Concordia College jumped out to a 4-0 lead off Lindsay, who allowed four runs (three earned) in 2 innings. The Spartans battled back and tied the game in the top of the fifth, but the Cobbers scored on a fielding error by relief pitcher Samantha Kiser (0-1) in the bottom half of the inning to take a 5-4 lead.

The Spartans play the final doubleheader of their spring break trip Friday. They play at 9 a.m. vs. Bates and at 11:15 against Roanoke.