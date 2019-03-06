Story Highlights York Revolution manager Mark Mason announced Tuesday that the team is re-signing all-star outfielder Welington Dotel.

Dotel was an Atlantic League all-star last season. He hit .317 last year.

The Revs also brought back pitcher Jonathan de Marte, who threw five innings in relief for York last year.

Mason also announced the team traded for infielder Nate Coronado.

Revs manager Mark Mason announced the team has re-signed all-star outfielder Welington Dotel. (Photo: Photo courtesy of the York Revolution)

York Revolution manager Mark Mason announced on Tuesday three additions to the team's 2019 preseason roster.

The top acquisition is the signing of outfielder Welington Dotel, who re-signed with the Revolution after an all-star 2018 campaign.

The Revs also re-signed pitcher Jonathan de Marte and traded for infielder Nate Coronado.

Mason announced the moves on the "Revs Hot Stove Weekly" on WOYK 1350 on Tuesday night.

About Dotel: Last season, Dotel hit .317 for the Revs with seven homers, 60 RBI and 19 stolen bases. The 2019 season will be the right-handed hitter's fifth in the Atlantic League. He has a career .321 average.

In 2015, Dotel, 33, was the league's Player of the Year after hitting .340 with eight homers and 45 stolen bases with the Bridgeport Bluefish. The former Seattle Mariners prospect played for Bridgeport again in 2016 and then moved to the Mexican League in 2017, batting .333 for Laguna before returning to Bridgeport.

“I had watched him torture us when he was in Bridgeport,” said Mason on WOYK 1350. “Everywhere he goes, he hits. He can play both corner outfield spots and can hit anywhere from third through sixth in the order. We’re really happy to have him back. He brings a lot of things to the table. He wants to play every night and just loves the game. He’s a good guy to have on your team.”

About de Marte and Coronado: De Marte came in relief five times for the Revs last season. He allowed two runs and four hits in five innings. He was acquired in September last season from Normal in the Frontier League.

The Revs got Coronado back from the Somerset Patriots from their trade of pitcher James Pugliese earlier in the offseason. Coronado hit .281 with 10 homers last season for Somerset and Lancaster. He started the season last year with the New York Yankees' High-A team.

The Revs now have 15 players under contract for the 2019 season. Mason will continue to reveal the team's signings on WOYK.