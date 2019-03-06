Story Highlights Chad Kelly was arrested last October and charged with criminal trespassing.

Kelly was later released by the Denver Broncos.

Kelly played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Red Lion High School.

Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly has pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing. AP FILE PHOTO (Photo: Rick Scuteri, AP)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. – Former Denver Broncos backup quarterback Chad Kelly has pleaded not guilty to first-degree criminal trespassing after being accused of entering a couple’s suburban home uninvited.

KDVR-TV reports that Kelly entered the plea on Monday in Arapahoe County District Court.

Kelly played quarterback for Red Lion during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was suspended from the team each season for undisclosed reasons. Kelly, the nephew of former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, and his family then moved to the Buffalo area, where he became a top recruit.

He played one year at Clemson in 2013. He was kicked of the team and then finished his college career at Ole Mills in 2015 and 2016 as the team's starting quarterback. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 draft by Denver.

His next court appearance was set for April 23.

The Broncos waived the second-year pro after his Oct. 23 arrest.

According to court records, a couple reported that a stranger entered their Englewood home after 1 a.m. that morning, sat on their couch and was “mumbling incoherently.” Police say they found the 24-year-old Kelly afterward parked nearby. The man identified Kelly as the intruder and provided surveillance video to police.

Kelly had attended an annual Halloween costume party hosted by Broncos star Von Miller before the incident.

He’s free on $2,500 bond.