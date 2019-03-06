GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn has announced his retirement.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made the announcement Wednesday.
Kuhn was a four-sport athlete at Dover High School and played college football at Shippensburg University.
Kuhn played nine seasons with the Packers (2007-15) and won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. Kuhn was a part of Packers teams that won five division titles, finished with at least 10 wins in a season seven times and made the playoffs eight times. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, second-team All-Pro in 2011, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014-15).
During his nine seasons with Green Bay, he played in 139 regular-season games with 32 starts as well as 15 postseason games with five starts.
“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” Gutekunst said in a statement.
Kuhn finished his career playing two seasons with the New Orleans Saints in 2016-17. He sat out 2018.
