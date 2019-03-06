Story Highlights The York College men's lacrosse team defeated Gettysburg 14-6 on Wednesday.

York was ranked No. 6 in the nation in NCAA Division III entering the game; Gettysburg was ranked No. 8.

Six different York College players scored multiple goals in the victory.

The York College baseball and softball teams also won on Wednesday.

Buy Photo York College earns a 14-6 win over host Gettysburg College Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 nationally in NCAA Division III men's lacrosse coming into the game. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The York College men’s lacrosse team used balance scoring to lead the No. 6-ranked Spartans to a 14-6 win over No. 8 Gettysburg on Wednesday.

Six York College players scored multiple goals in the road victory, with Dylan Wolf leading the squad with three goals on four shots. He added four assists.

Brad Casale, Jake Hvazda, Hunter Davis, Thomas Pfeiffer and Brendan McGrath all scored two goals in the win. The other goal came from Sean McQuade. Casale, Hvazda, Davis and Pfeiffer all had assists. Eric Ranck came off the bench and chipped in with two assists.

Gettysburg drew first blood and led 1-0 early in the match. York then scored three straight goals before Gettysburg fired back for two more to tie the game after one period.

The Spartans exploded in the second period with five goals to Gettysburg’s one to take an 8-4 lead into halftime. York College goalie Jack Michael (5-0) held Gettysburg in check in the final three period, allowing only one goal each period. Michael saved 11 of Gettysburg’s 17 shots.

The Spartans sealed the victory in the fourth period with four goals.

Gettysburg (3-2) was led by Michael McCormick and Jack Harvey. Both players scored two goals in the loss.

Buy Photo York College's Jake Hvazda tries to shake Gettysburg College's Jackson Mumford during lacrosse action at Gettysburg Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 nationally in NCAA Division III men's lacrosse coming into the game. York won 14-6. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York College is 5-0 this season. The Spartans have outscored their opponents 65-39 this season. Their next game is Saturday at Susquehanna at 5 p.m.

OTHER COLLEGE

York College softball splits doubleheader: The York College softball team won its fifth straight game before losing the streak in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Spartans (5-3) defeated Eastern (1-4) 6-2 in game one of the doubleheader in Clermont, Florida, on their spring break trip.

York only led 1-0 heading into the fifth inning, but the Spartans scored two in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh to pull away for the triumph.

Mia Ruffalo and Julie Van O'Linda hit doubles for the Spartans. Alyssa Harhigh, Joanna Marmo, Ruffalo and Madison Brumagin all had RBI. Two of the Spartans’ runs were unearned. Eastern made three errors, compared to only one by York.

Shyla Pastore shut out Eastern for 3 1/3 innings before Taylor Lindsay (2-1) came in relief for the win. Lindsay allowed two runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Eastern took an early 3-0 lead in game two and held on for the 4-3 victory. Lindsay (2-2) took the loss in the circle. She allowed one run and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Harhigh and Marmo hit doubles for the Spartans. Ruffalo had the team’s lone RBI.

York College’s next games are Thursday. The Spartans play Houghton a 9 a.m. and Concordia-M’head at 11:15 a.m.

York College baseball beats John Jay: The York College baseball team scored nine runs in the first three innings of the Spartans’ 9-6 win over John Jay.

The Spartans (2-1) scored five in the first and two in each of the next two innings to take a 9-2 lead. Despite allowing two runs in the ninth inning, the Spartans held on for their second straight win during their spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Red Lion graduate Brandon White, Garrett Southern, Joey Ricciardi and Bailey Doan hit doubles for the Spartans. White and Ricciardi both had two RBI.

Brandon Haggerty (1-0) was the winning pitcher. He allowed two earned runs and seven hits in 6 innings. He struck out seven.

The Spartans’ next game is Thursday against Eastern at 10 a.m.