Derrick Hoffman led PSY with 14 points in the win. (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF PENN STATE YORK)

The Penn State York men's basketball team won its fifth straight tournament game by single digits on Monday night.

The local Lions knocked off four-time defending United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Tournament champion Berkeley in the quarterfinals. PSY led for most of the second half to hold off the No. 1 seed in Uniontown, 69-67.

Five Lions scored in double digits in the victory: Northeastern graduate Derrick Hoffman (14), Anthony Bennett Jr. (11), John Gillespie (11), Northeastern alumnus Michael Coleman (11) and Justin Luton (10).

Penn State York advanced to the semifinals with the victory. They play Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Johnson & Wales.