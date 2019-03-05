Story Highlights The York College women's lacrosse team came back from down three goals to defeat St. John Fisher 10-9 on Tuesday.

Meghan Fox scored two goals in the final minute of regulation to send the match to overtime.

Regan Cook scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

The York College women's lacrosse team came back from down three goals halfway through the second half to defeat St. John Fisher 10-9 in overtime on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (1-1) led 4-2 at halftime and extended their lead to 7-4 with 11:32 remaining on a Alyssa Sproule goal.

The Spartans then scored five goals in the final 11 minutes to send the match to overtime.

Caitlin Rankin scored the first goal off a free position shot, and Devin Hursey scored to put the Spartans (3-1) down one off an assist from Chloe MacDonald. Jordan Conley then scored off an assist from Regan Cook, but her goal was sandwiched between two by Sproule.

Fox, Cook come up clutch: The Spartans trailed 9-7 with less than a minute remaining when Meghan Fox scored two goals to send the match to overtime.

The first was an unassisted shot with 48 seconds left. The second goal was assisted by Conley with only two seconds remaining.

Cook then made the game-winning goal off an assist from Hursey with 1:54 remaining in overtime.

Top performers: Fox led the Spartans with four goals on five shots. Cook chipped in with two goals and an assist. MacDonald had two assists off the bench.

St. John Fisher was led by Sproule, who had three goals, and Mallory Eymer, who led the Cardinals with four goals.

The Spartans' win came at the Countryside Complex in Clearwater, Florida.

York College's next game is Wednesday, March 13, against Lebanon Valley at home. The start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

OTHER COLLEGE

York College men's golf finishes 15th in Georgia: The York College men's golf team finished 15th out of 18 schools at The Club at Savannah Harbor Classic in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday and Tuesday.

The Spartans' five-man team shot 62 over par across the two days. They shot 33 over on Monday and 29 over on Tuesday.

Tyler Newton led the Spartans with a 1-under 71 on Monday and a 1-over 73 on Tuesday. Freshman Casey Leebrick followed with a 1-over 73 on Monday and a 6-over 78 on Tuesday.

Huntingdon College finished first in the event at 10 over.

The Spartans hit the links again next week at the Adidas Intercollegiate in Dataw Island, South Carolina.

York College baseball team wins 14-1: The York College baseball team bounced back from a season-opening 11-2 loss to New England College on Monday.

The Spartans defeated Lehman 14-1 on Tuesday during its spring break trip in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The Spartans are now 1-1 on the season. Their next game is Wednesday against John Jay at 3 p.m.