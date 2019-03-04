Story Highlights The Spartans defeated Regis 17-0 and Mitchell 10-1 on Monday in Florida.

York College is 4-2 this season. The Spartans have won four straight after dropping their first two games.

The York College baseball team lost 11-2 in its season opener against New England College.

York College Spartans logo (Photo: FILE)

The York College softball team brought out its bats on Monday.

The Spartans won two games on the day during their spring break trip to Florida by a combined score of 27-1. They defeated Regis 17-0 in the first game and Mitchell 10-1 in game two.

York is 4-2 this season. After losing its first two games in Florida on Saturday to Augustana, 4-3, and New England College, 2-0, the Spartans have ripped off four straight victories. They defeated Rosemont and Adrian by scores of 8-5 and 8-0, respectively, on Sunday.

Win vs. Regis: Alyssa Harhigh, Mia Ruffalo and Julie Van O'Linda all homered for the Spartans in the blowout victory that ended after five innings. Ruffalo and Van O'Linda both tallied two homers in the win.

Harhigh, a shortstop, went 2 for 3 with three runs and four RBI. Ruffalo and Van O'Linda totaled three and four RBI, respectively. Taylor Lindsay chipped in with a 3 for 3 day with three RBI.

Shyla Pastore (1-0) started and tossed two innings for the win. She didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two batters. Samantha Kiser came in relief and tossed the final three innings. She allowed two hits and one walk while striking out three.

Win vs. Mitchell: Harhigh homered again in the Spartans second game, a six-inning victory over Mitchell.

The No. 3 hitter went 1 for 3 with two RBI. Ruffalo and Van O'Linda stayed hot in game two, as well, as both players chipped in with two base knocks.

Elle Meyer, Shyla Pastore and Madison Brumagin all stole bases for the Spartans.

Ginger Lewis (2-1) tossed five innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run. She punched out five Mitchell hitters.

Hannah Vogt finished the game with a three-up, three-down sixth inning.

The Spartans play six more games on their Florida trip. They have an off day Tuesday and play doubleheader against Eastern on Wednesday.

OTHER COLLEGE

York baseball team loses: The York College baseball team lost its first game in Florida on Monday, losing 11-2 to New England College.

The Spartans trailed 4-2 heading into the ninth inning, when New England exploded for seven runs in the top frame.

New England (2-1) starting pitcher Joseph Pascucci (1-0) tossed six shutout innings. He allowed four hits and struck out six.

York College starter Will Grega (0-1) allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Rob Acierno and Austin Denlinger hit doubles for the Spartans. The team's RBI came off the bats of Grant Oberholtzer and Jimmy Wiegers.

Reach Jacob Calvin Meyer at jmeyer@yorkdispatch.com.