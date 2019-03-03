Story Highlights York College beat DeSales in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament on Friday.

The lost 78-60 to Randolph-Macon on Saturday in the second round.

York College's season ends after a second round loss in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

The York College men's basketball team was one of 64 NCAA Division III schools to make the national tournament this year, accomplishing the feat for the second straight season.

Also similar to last season's team, the Spartans won their first game of the tournament, but fell in their second contest and were eliminated.

York College defeated DeSales 83-59 in the first round on Friday and lost 78-60 to Randolph-Macon in the second round Saturday. Both games were at Randolph-Macon, which was the top seed in the four-team tournament that decides who makes it to the Sweet 16.

The Spartans, which fell to Christopher Newport in the Capital Athletic Conference championship game, end the 2018-19 season with a 22-8 record.

Win vs. DeSales: The York College men jumped out to a 21-7 lead midway through the first half and never looked back in their blowout triumph.

The Spartans increased their lead to 29-12 a few minutes later, but DeSales battled back in the final five minutes to trail by only 11 entering halftime.

Early in the second half, the Spartans scored 10 straight points to lead 51-31. DeSales didn't trail by fewer than 10 points in the final 34 minutes of the contest.

Joey Polczynski led the Spartans with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He shot 6 of 8 from behind the arc.

Senior guard Jason Bady followed with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Central York graduate Jared Wagner chipped in with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Mike Frauenheim dished out 10 assists in the win.

Loss to Randolph-Macon: The host Yellow Jackets (27-3) were hot in the final 10 minutes of the game to cruise to victory over York College.

The Spartans held their own in the first half. They led 28-26 with about six minutes left in the first half before Randolph-Macon took a 33-31 lead into halftime.

The Yellow Jackets went on a 12-4 run to start the second half and take a 10-point lead. York College battled back to take a two-point lead after a 3-pointer by Frauenheim with about 10 minutes left.

The Yellow Jackets then went on another one, this time scoring 14 straight points to lead 63-49 with less than five minutes to go. The Spartans never got back within 10 points in the second-round loss.

Polczynski led the Spartans with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Bady added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Wagner chipped in with 12 points and five assists.

Randolph-Macon was led by Buzz Anthony, who scoring 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Terry Woods, Darryl Williams and Corey Bays also scored in double figures with 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Bady's final season: The Spartans have a young roster and will lose only three seniors to graduation. However, Bady, the team's top player, is one of those seniors.

Bady ended his season averaging a team-leading 18.4 points per game for the Spartans. He shot 53.2 percent from the floor and 33.8 percent from behind the arc. He also led the team in rebounding with 7.6 per game, while chipping in with 2.6 assists a contest.

